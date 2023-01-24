Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 33-year-old male suspect was arrested at a Columbus Super 8 Motel on multiple charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 27, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Warm Springs Road motel concerning an armed robbery and kidnapping.
WTVM
Wanted fugitive arrested in Muscogee County with added charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted fugitive with multiple warrants was captured by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with more crimes. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force received intel relating to Cameron Asante-Bediako’s location being back in Muscogee County.
WALB 10
3 arrested on armed robbery charges in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department. Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WTVM
LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is charged with making a false statement about an alleged robbery because he was late with his rent payment, LaGrange police say. Authorities say on Jan. 26, officers responded to a Stay Lodge Extended Stay on Whitevile Steet in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.
CPD arrest juvenile suspect with two fake guns in ‘a string of armed robberies’ on Victory Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, between 7:20 p.m. and 7:48 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded to multiple armed robberies near the Victory Drive area. According to the police department, four businesses and an individual were all robbed at gunpoint in “a string of armed robberies.” An attempted armed robbery also occurred […]
WTVM
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a Columbus woman connected to a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Nicole Rogers. According to officials, the murder occurred on Monday, Jan. 23, just before noon in the Germantown neighborhood across the street...
WTVM
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the last string of armed robberies in south Columbus, police say. On Jan. 24, the Columbus Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies in the Victory Drive area. According to police, four businesses and one individual were robbed...
WTVM
WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive. The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning. The WTVM Coat Drive...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
WTVM
Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
Georgia Superior Court: Staunton Drive shooting defendants file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Defendants in the Staunton Drive shooting case are filing for immunity, according to judges with Georgia’s Superior Court. Defendants Eurica Turpin and Ceonna Turpin were both charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Kalleah Marshall on March 31, 2022. According to officials, both defendants filed a motion stating […]
WTVM
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
WTVM
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
WTVM
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged in the murder of a pregnant Troup County woman received a life sentence after pleading guilty to all charges. On Oct. 5, 2022, Troup County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a car sprayed with multiple bullets and an unresponsive female victim, 28-year-old Akelia Ware, inside.
WALB 10
Americus police search for cars wanted for firing a gunshot into a home
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two vehicles involved in firing a gunshot that hit a home. Two schools were also nearby the incident. The call of shots being fired came around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of...
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated
The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man throws rocks at fire truck, screams over dispatch radio
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was taken into custody after he threw rocks at a responding fire truck then screamed over the dispatch radio, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:21 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Troup County Fire Department were dispatched to […]
WTVM
Troup County man charged with felonies after incident on Youngs Mill Road
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges including interference with government property. On January 25 at 5:21 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1281 Youngs Mill Road, along with the Troup County Fire Department.
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
Comments / 5