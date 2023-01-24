ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

pv-magazine-usa.com

Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”

Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

As threats against lawmakers rise, some Democrats reconsider Capitol's firearm laws

LANSING, Mich. — Calls to end gun violence and threats against lawmakers have extended across the country, from arrests in New Mexico to protests on Michigan's Capitol lawn. In New Mexico Tuesday, Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate who baselessly claims he lost his bid for state office due to a "rigged" election. Peña paid four men to shoot at the homes of several Democratic lawmakers, police said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chronicle

New Gun Restrictions Are Coming in States Where Democrats Reign

Illinois lawmakers wasted no time in the new legislative session, taking just five days to pass major gun safety measures that include a ban on semi-automatic rifles, high-capacity magazines and gun attachments that simulate automatic fire. In signing the legislation, which garnered a handful of Republican votes, Democratic Gov. J.B....
ILLINOIS STATE
The Guardian

TikTok banned on devices issued by US House of Representatives

TikTok has been banned from any devices issued by the US House of Representatives, as political pressure continues to build on the Chinese-owned social video app. The order to delete the app was issued by Catherine Szpindor, the chief administrative officer (CAO) of the House, whose office had warned in August that the app represented a “high risk to users”.
KARE 11

CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
MINNESOTA STATE

