Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Friday that prevents the state from doing business with particular telecommunications companies.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking answers on how federal agencies allowed her personal information to become public as a side-effect of record releases from the Jan. 6 committee.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling on the federal government to investigate the leak of more than 2,000 Social Security numbers belonging to Trump officials and allies that were inadvertently included in documents released by the Jan. 6 committee earlier this month.
Biden's latest surrender on public safety puts us all at risk
New policies surrounding charging, plea deals and sentencing in drug cases announced at the end of December by the DOJ are making America a more dangerous place to live.
Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”
Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
As threats against lawmakers rise, some Democrats reconsider Capitol's firearm laws
LANSING, Mich. — Calls to end gun violence and threats against lawmakers have extended across the country, from arrests in New Mexico to protests on Michigan's Capitol lawn. In New Mexico Tuesday, Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate who baselessly claims he lost his bid for state office due to a "rigged" election. Peña paid four men to shoot at the homes of several Democratic lawmakers, police said.
Montana Lawmakers Will Look to Ban Foreign-Owned Land
The New York Post is reporting this week that Texas lawmakers are eyeing a bill to outlaw foreign ownership of land in the Lone Star State. For those wanting to see something similar move forward here in Big Sky Country, I've got good news for you. This is a story...
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
New Gun Restrictions Are Coming in States Where Democrats Reign
Illinois lawmakers wasted no time in the new legislative session, taking just five days to pass major gun safety measures that include a ban on semi-automatic rifles, high-capacity magazines and gun attachments that simulate automatic fire. In signing the legislation, which garnered a handful of Republican votes, Democratic Gov. J.B....
TikTok banned on devices issued by US House of Representatives
TikTok has been banned from any devices issued by the US House of Representatives, as political pressure continues to build on the Chinese-owned social video app. The order to delete the app was issued by Catherine Szpindor, the chief administrative officer (CAO) of the House, whose office had warned in August that the app represented a “high risk to users”.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
Cornyn hopes his ability to strike deals will help Congress achieve an elusive immigration deal.
CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
