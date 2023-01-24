ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer

It is still cold, and we are so excited for the gorgeous warmer days to show back up in Idaho. Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer. Warmer weather is hearing our way in the Treasure Valley soon and there are some great outdoor events and festivals that will be here before we know it. Plan your spring and summer around these fantastic and fun outdoor events coming up...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area

Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Hilarious Vintage TV Clip From 1960’s Gets Idaho Totally Wrong

There are very few people more proud of their home than those who live in Idaho--and especially, here in the Treasure Valley. From time to time (these days it feels more often than not), Idaho will make national headlines. Usually, it is for something political, ridiculous, or viral. But did you know that Idaho has, many times, been front and center in some of television and the big screen's biggest productions?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy