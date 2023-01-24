ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia out to end losing streak vs. South Carolina

South Carolina will look to continue its mastery of host Georgia when they both try to end losing streaks in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Athens. The Gamecocks have dominated the Bulldogs in recent years, winning the past 12 meetings dating to January 2017. South Carolina won the two games last season by an average of 14.5 points.
Keyontae Johnson leads No. 5 K-State in reunion vs. Gators

The game doesn’t count in the conference standings for either team, but it’s likely to be an emotional game for Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson on Saturday night as the Wildcats host Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Johnson is in his first season with the fifth-ranked Wildcats...
