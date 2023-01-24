Read full article on original website
Son of basketball Hall of Famer receives first offer from Georgia
Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program. Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School...
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Basketball Broadcaster Dies
One of the all-time legends of sports broadcasting has left us. We have received word that legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died. His son announced the passing of his father in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”
Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Team Stays Undefeated
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School junior varsity girls' basketball team continued to roll on Friday, defeating Woodbridge High School's JV squad. Spotswood's victory was the team's 15th straight. Ella Calandruccio, Alex Nault, Josey Longo and Mikayla DaRocha all dropped 10 points for the Chargers. Tatum Jones and Brianna DelAversano added eight points apiece. The Chargers JV game against Hamilton West High School on Saturday was canceled. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to take on the Owls junior varsity team at Highland Park High School. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
Georgia Basketball vs South Carolina Preview
The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens this Saturday evening in hopes to end their 3 game losing streak.
BHSBB: Flagg addition serves as catalyst for Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro boy’s basketball team is peaking at the right time. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Head coach Keith Legree said his team’s calling card has been on the defensive end of the floor. […]
WATCH: Iowa-Penn St. Wrestling Post-Match
Top-Ranked Nittany Lions Knock Off Hawkeyes Friday in State College
Hurts, Purdy set for college-era rematch in NFC title tilt
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy could be primed for a shootout in the NFC championship game. It’s the first time Hurts — the league MVP finalist for the Philadelphia Eagles — and Purdy, the “ Mr. Irrelevant ” rookie sensation for the San Francisco 49ers, have matched up in the NFL. And it’s a doozy, with a spot in the Super Bowl at stake.
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 9
Wheeler has retaken the No. 1 spot in this week’s Power 25 after Grayson suffered a loss to Newton. Eagle’s Landing is up to No. 4 after improving to 21-0 on the season. They are Georgia’s only remaining unbeaten team. McDonough has also cracked the Top 10 for the first time this season after ...
