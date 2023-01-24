Read full article on original website
Double 0 Gamer
3d ago
you can file even with low earned income. My girlfriend filed taxes last year with making 0 dollars! She received this check in the mail last year! Good luck
Reply
2
Related
errorsofenchantment.com
“Mainstream” tax Bill would raise income tax amidst massive budget surplus
Despite New Mexico having an unprecedented budget surplus the “progressive” Legislature seems hell-bent on raising YOUR taxes. HB 119 which is being sponsored by the Chairs of the House and Senate Tax Committees AND the Senate Majority leader is one of the most concerning bills of the 2023 session. It also highlights the rapid leftward shift of New Mexico’s Democrats.
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 getting sent to Colorado taxpayers in six days
Some residents of Colorado are poised to receive a rebate of up to $1,500 by Jan. 31. The windfall is directed at residents who filed for an extension of their 2021 return last year by Oct. 17, 2022, and features payments of up to $750 for individuals and $1,500 for couples, according to the state's Department of Revenue.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to start being sent to California recipients in five days
California residents can expect to receive the final wave of direct payments worth up to $1,050 in five days. The Middle Class Tax Refund, which began in October 2022, sends out rebates via direct deposits and state-issued debit cards to eligible Californians and is designed to offer relief from increasing prices.
KOAT 7
Proposed bills could be costly for New Mexico restaurants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new proposals to increase the state's minimum wage is now up for discussion. This comes weeks after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.50 to $12 an hour over the course of three years. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019.
State lawmakers look to raise minimum wage to $15.50
"All the economic analysis of the state shows that a living wage in the state is over 16 dollars an hour for just one individual"
New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico continues to see continued growth in cannabis sales since the substance was legalized for recreational use sales back in April of 2022. The month of December has seen the highest numbers so far, with over $28 million in adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Regulation & The post New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet appeared first on KVIA.
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
Former New Mexico tax official sentenced to 7 years for stealing tax funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former top New Mexico tax official, George Martinez, will serve the next seven years in federal prison after being sentenced in court Thursday. Top federal officials announced the sentencing at a news conference Thursday afternoon, saying Martinez will also be forced to pay $1.2 million in restitution. In early 2022, Martinez […]
kunm.org
THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More
US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
WRGB
Recipients, food pantries, communities brace for end of additional SNAP benefits
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
2 New Mexico Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
New Mexico lawmaker looks to raise legal age to 21 for obtaining certain guns
Some lawmakers called this move a "gun grab," while others said it's common sense.
AOL Corp
Illinois Food Stamps Schedule: When Payments Hit Link Cards in February 2023
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture anti-hunger program that boosts the food budget of low-income households. The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, and participants can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.
Santa Fe Reporter
Gov, Lawmakers Target Guns, Thieves, Pre-Trial Detention
Gov, lawmakers target guns, thieves, pretrial detention. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with a group of bipartisan lawmakers and public safety officials, yesterday held a news conference to discuss public safety priorities during this year’s legislative session, including another attempt to upend New Mexico’s pretrial detention system by creating a so-called “rebuttable presumption” via Senate Bill 123. Attempts to shift the burden in pretrial detention hearings from prosecutor to defense failed in last year’s session. As detailed in a news release, other public safety priorities include: creating a category of organized retail crime in state statue and targeting offenders for racketeering; the creation of a new public safety council; banning the purchase, import, delivery and manufacture of assault weapons and 50-caliber weapons via House Bill 101; closing a state loophole on straw purchases of guns; enacting criminal penalties for adults who negligently fail to secure firearms from minors through House Bill 9; allowing victims of gun violence to bring civil suits against firearm manufacturers through legislation that will be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces; and allocating $100 million to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund. “We’re going to work collectively to get as many of the best ideas up here as possible,” the governor said, “and my goal is to be in a position to sign as many of these efforts as possible.” Meanwhile, the Santa Fe City Council last night voted 7-2 in favor of Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution prohibiting guns at certain city facilities that host school activities and directing the city manager to post signs to that effect at such facilities.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KFDA
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. Those using these benefits will soon see a drastic change in their benefits. In March, all benefits will return to normal...
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
Comments / 4