New Mexico State

Double 0 Gamer
3d ago

you can file even with low earned income. My girlfriend filed taxes last year with making 0 dollars! She received this check in the mail last year! Good luck

errorsofenchantment.com

“Mainstream” tax Bill would raise income tax amidst massive budget surplus

Despite New Mexico having an unprecedented budget surplus the “progressive” Legislature seems hell-bent on raising YOUR taxes. HB 119 which is being sponsored by the Chairs of the House and Senate Tax Committees AND the Senate Majority leader is one of the most concerning bills of the 2023 session. It also highlights the rapid leftward shift of New Mexico’s Democrats.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks

(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Proposed bills could be costly for New Mexico restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new proposals to increase the state's minimum wage is now up for discussion. This comes weeks after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.50 to $12 an hour over the course of three years. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico continues to see continued growth in cannabis sales since the substance was legalized for recreational use sales back in April of 2022. The month of December has seen the highest numbers so far, with over $28 million in adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Regulation & The post New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet appeared first on KVIA.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
KANSAS STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

Gov, Lawmakers Target Guns, Thieves, Pre-Trial Detention

Gov, lawmakers target guns, thieves, pretrial detention. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with a group of bipartisan lawmakers and public safety officials, yesterday held a news conference to discuss public safety priorities during this year’s legislative session, including another attempt to upend New Mexico’s pretrial detention system by creating a so-called “rebuttable presumption” via Senate Bill 123. Attempts to shift the burden in pretrial detention hearings from prosecutor to defense failed in last year’s session. As detailed in a news release, other public safety priorities include: creating a category of organized retail crime in state statue and targeting offenders for racketeering; the creation of a new public safety council; banning the purchase, import, delivery and manufacture of assault weapons and 50-caliber weapons via House Bill 101; closing a state loophole on straw purchases of guns; enacting criminal penalties for adults who negligently fail to secure firearms from minors through House Bill 9; allowing victims of gun violence to bring civil suits against firearm manufacturers through legislation that will be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces; and allocating $100 million to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund. “We’re going to work collectively to get as many of the best ideas up here as possible,” the governor said, “and my goal is to be in a position to sign as many of these efforts as possible.” Meanwhile, the Santa Fe City Council last night voted 7-2 in favor of Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution prohibiting guns at certain city facilities that host school activities and directing the city manager to post signs to that effect at such facilities.
SANTA FE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kunm.org

WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More

Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

