Indiana State

Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D) met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) Wednesday to urge the House Republican leader to negotiate with President Biden on legislation to raise the debt limit, a sign the senior West Virginia senator could play a pivotal role in bipartisan talks. Manchin’s meeting with McCarthy comes...
House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’

House lawmakers launched the “Congressional Dads Caucus” on Thursday, vowing to advocate for policies that will assist working-class families — including paid family leave and the expanded child tax credit. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) — who drew headlines earlier this month when he brought his baby son,...
McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election

Ronna McDaniel won a fourth term to head the Republican National Committee (RNC) during a secret ballot vote by members on Friday, capping off a contentious election spurred by calls within the party for new leadership. McDaniel fended off two challengers — California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike...
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine

President Biden is set to deliver remarks on the United States’s “continued support for Ukraine” on Wednesday as the U.S. prepares to send tanks to the country to provide much-needed firepower for Ukrainian troops fighting off Russian invaders. The U.S. is poised to send dozens of its...
Dems hope new Heartland Caucus will help the Midwest

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Midwest Democrats are vowing to ensure Midwest issues are a priority in Washington, especially within their own party. “Issues like bringing back American manufacturing, investing in rural revitalization,” explained Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-IL. Wednesday, a group led by Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell announced the...
Agency delays protections for imperiled bat, prairie chicken

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration is temporarily delaying stepped-up legal protections for two imperiled species following efforts by congressional Republicans to derail the actions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it was postponing reclassification of the northern long-eared bat from “threatened” to the more...
