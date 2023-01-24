Read full article on original website
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit
Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D) met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) Wednesday to urge the House Republican leader to negotiate with President Biden on legislation to raise the debt limit, a sign the senior West Virginia senator could play a pivotal role in bipartisan talks. Manchin’s meeting with McCarthy comes...
Elaine Chao, Trump-era transportation secretary and Mitch McConnell's wife, hits back at Trump for giving her the racist nickname 'Coco Chow'
In a statement to Politico on Wednesday, Chao — who served four years in Trump's cabinet — made her displeasure with Trump clear.
House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’
House lawmakers launched the “Congressional Dads Caucus” on Thursday, vowing to advocate for policies that will assist working-class families — including paid family leave and the expanded child tax credit. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) — who drew headlines earlier this month when he brought his baby son,...
Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at Indiana home
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said he takes “full responsibility” for classified documents ending up at his home in Indiana and pledged to cooperate with any investigation into how it happened. “During the closing days of administration, when materials were boxed and assembled, some of which...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Harris huddles with House Democrats and stresses unity: ‘We have a lot of material to work with’
Vice President Harris huddled with House Democrats on Wednesday morning, urging lawmakers to adopt a simple strategy heading into the 2024 elections: Take credit for the legislative accomplishments of the last Congress. “It’s on the unity of the agenda moving forward, appreciating the accomplishments of the 117th Congress and now...
McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election
Ronna McDaniel won a fourth term to head the Republican National Committee (RNC) during a secret ballot vote by members on Friday, capping off a contentious election spurred by calls within the party for new leadership. McDaniel fended off two challengers — California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike...
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in “fast-track” talks on the possibility of equipping the invaded country with long-range missiles and military aircraft, a top Ukrainian presidential aide said Saturday. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Ukraine’s supporters...
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine
President Biden is set to deliver remarks on the United States’s “continued support for Ukraine” on Wednesday as the U.S. prepares to send tanks to the country to provide much-needed firepower for Ukrainian troops fighting off Russian invaders. The U.S. is poised to send dozens of its...
Dems hope new Heartland Caucus will help the Midwest
WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Midwest Democrats are vowing to ensure Midwest issues are a priority in Washington, especially within their own party. “Issues like bringing back American manufacturing, investing in rural revitalization,” explained Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-IL. Wednesday, a group led by Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell announced the...
Agency delays protections for imperiled bat, prairie chicken
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration is temporarily delaying stepped-up legal protections for two imperiled species following efforts by congressional Republicans to derail the actions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it was postponing reclassification of the northern long-eared bat from “threatened” to the more...
