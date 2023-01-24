ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Seal season in Delaware may see some changes moving forward

Seal season starts in Delaware in the winter, and last year the MERR Institute, responsible for seal monitoring and rescue, had 185 reported sightings. Delaware’s seal population is migratory, but in the last decade MERR has been monitoring an emerging colony of seals. Rather than seals being born in...
DELAWARE STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Dozens of leases available for Delaware Bay shellfish grounds

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife recently announced that shellfish grounds in Delaware Bay are available for lease. According to a map provided by DNREC, there are more than 40 lease sites available in a 30,000-acre area of the bay stretching...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Del. COVID call centers will cease Jan. 31st

The last day of January will also be the final day for COVID-19 call centers operated by the Delaware Division of Public Health. The Vaccine Center and COVID-19 Call Center have been getting fewer and fewer calls. The special phone numbers started up in 2020. Information about Coronavirus and vaccinations...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We head into the final weekend of January with a couple of big events on the calendar, particularly the always fabulous Fire & Ice Festival in the "Quiet Resort" of Bethany Beach. This year's event is being held at locations in Bethany Beach and in nearby towns like Ocean View,...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon

Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Rehoboth Boulevard to Close For Drawbridge Repairs

MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) for drawbridge repairs. According to DelDot, the repairs are for damage resulting from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in Dec. 2021 and again...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications

One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Snow Hill plans to sell Black Eyed Susan

The fate of Snow Hill’s woebegone Black Eyed Susan riverboat has yet to be decided, but one thing is certain — it won’t be an anchor around the necks of the town’s taxpayers much longer. At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Snow Hill Mayor...
SNOW HILL, MD
Cape Gazette

Scrapple Cheesesteaks are back at Brunch!

🍳Get ready for the RETURN of our Scapple Cheesesteaks, Crab Toast & Scrapple Fries available NOW at Brunch!!!. We do not take reservations. (Except for Easter and Mother's Day.) Feel free to call ahead to gauge the wait. Also, welcome well trained dogs and guests on our patio. Please keep dogs on a leash.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council approves Ritter application

Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

