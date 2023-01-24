Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard undergoes ankle surgery; will be ready for camp but where?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a high ankle sprain, per sources.

The surgery, known as a tightrope procedure, repaired the ligaments from the sprain.

His fractured fibula is expected to heal on it’s own and will not require a cast.

Pollard, who had to pull out of the Pro Bowl and was replaced by Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, will have at least a 3-to-4 month rehab.

But he should be ready to go in time for training camp in 2023.

The question is where?

And how will the injury impact his impending free agency?

Coming off a career-best season when he supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the team’s leading rusher, topping the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in career with 1,007 yards, Pollard had hoped to cash in during free agency in March.

He is an unrestricted free agent and could garner huge interest on the open market if the Cowboys don’t lock him up with a long-term deal or the franchise tag for $10.1 million

Pollard, who also had 371 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns, is set to be part of a loaded free-agent running back class, including Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

