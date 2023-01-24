Effective: 2023-01-28 09:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Perry, Greene and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

