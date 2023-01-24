ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scent of rose oil effectively reduces work stress with daily use: study

By Brooke Kato
Snuff out stress by sniffing these scents, a new study suggests.

Researchers in Iran concluded that the habit can effectively reduce job stress in an experiment that analyzed the aromas’ impact on nurses.

It’s great news for proponents of the healing effects of essential oils , who swear by these fix-all elixirs. The oils have soared in popularity in recent years. The global market is estimated to be worth $8.8 billion as of last year but is expected to skyrocket to $15.3 billion in the next five years.

Touted as a key player in health and wellness , aromatherapy — often used during massages or even daily via household oil diffusers — “influences the brain and nervous system,” the study authors wrote. Not only do they smell great, but the oils can be used to treat certain ailments and lull users to sleep.

“During inhalation, essential oil molecules stimulate the olfactory nerves having direct links with the limbic system and are responsible for emotions,” the study authors wrote, adding that the oils reduce “sympathetic stimulations” that, in turn, lower stress.

The study analyzed the effects of rose and lavender oils on nurses.
The study, published in the journal Explore, included 120 nurses who were divided into three groups based on oil scents: rose, lavender and, as a placebo, sesame. Throughout the trial, the participants were blind to what scents they received in 0.5 ml doses in a vial fastened to their first shirt button, just before their work shift.

On each participant, the tube was placed approximately 20 cm from their noses, leaving the exposed to the smells for two hours a day for four weeks. There were no “statistically significant differences” in stress until the fourth week, the authors added.

While both rose and lavender scents helped mitigate stress, the latter “was not considerable” compared to the group who used rose oil, researchers noted.

“Aromatherapy using rose scent had a positive effect on the nurses’ job stress in the long run,” the authors wrote. “Aromatherapy as a safe and non-pharmacologic method is suggested to be used by nurses to improve their own comfort at the workplace.”

The oils, the authors claimed, “can reduce over-reliance of clinical nurses on medications for relieving their stress symptoms at the workplace.”

While researchers hailed the findings that could “reduce over-reliance” on medications that have stress-relieving properties, they admitted more research is necessary.

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Reader's Digest

Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day

With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
LiveScience

What is brain fog?

Mental fuzziness can be frustrating and can be caused by lack of sleep or even an underlying illness.
New York Post

Teens who don’t sleep at higher risk for deadly disease: study

The days of pulling all-nighters might be over. Teens who don’t sleep enough could be at risk for a life-threatening illness, a new study suggests. Researchers from Stockholm University in Sweden discovered that teenagers who get less than seven hours of zzz’s every night are 40% to 50% more likely to later develop multiple sclerosis (MS), compared to those who get a sufficient amount of sleep. MS is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects over 2.3 million people globally, according to the National MS Society. The chronic illness is marked by a breakdown in the body’s protective nerve coating, called the myelin sheath, resulting...
Medical News Today

Is burping a lot a sign of cancer?

By itself, burping a lot is not typically a sign of cancer. However, when excessive burping occurs alongside other symptoms, it could indicate certain types of cancer. of air from a person’s stomach through their mouth. While there is no definition for excessive burping, an individual may notice they are belching more than usual. Burping most often occurs due to someone swallowing excess air, although some health conditions can also.
Franklin County Free Press

Are You in a Weight Loss Plateau? 5 Reasons Why the Scale is Stuck

So, you took the leap and signed up for a weight loss program. But once you got started, it was a whole different story. While you may feel like you’re doing everything to a T, the scale is stuck and you can’t figure out why. Plateaus are a normal part of any weight loss journey, but there are many reasons for them. Check out these six reasons why the scale may be stuck:
Anna S.

Weight mangement with cinnamon, the supermarket spice that helps burning fat.

People are willing to follow fad diets and weight loss aids when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, but they undervalue the significance of eating well. Understanding that a balanced diet is the first step on the road to greater health and that there is no quick fix for this is crucial. Why not return to the basics if exercising hard is not helping you lose weight?
Healthline

What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
New York Post

Surgeons extract condom-wrapped banana man ate in ‘hormonal rage’ fit

Was he trying to get some sexual peeling? A 34-year-old man had to be hospitalized after eating a banana wrapped in a condom in a fit of rage — which resulted in a serious bowel blockage. A case study describing his bananas contraceptive calamity, deemed to be the world’s first case of its kind, was published earlier this week in the journal “Cureus.” The bizarre case came to light after the unidentified patient had reported to the hospital after experiencing abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Meanwhile, he wasn’t able to tolerate any food or drink and hadn’t had a bowel movement for...
Rabih Hammoud

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Madison Cates

How to Declutter When You’re Depressed

Are you feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated to clean up your home? If a messy house leaves you feeling anxious and depressed, then it’s time to give some much-needed attention to this area of your life. Let’s talk about how to declutter when you’re depressed.
Simplemost

Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea

Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
blufashion.com

Managing Thinning Hair: Causes and Treatment Options to Deal With It

Many people may struggle with hair loss at some point in their lives. Thin hair can be challenging and cause embarrassment, but it is possible to deal with this issue. The first step in choosing an effective treatment for hair loss is determining what is causing it. Hormonal shifts, scalp...
msn.com

Hear from the experts on collard, plus health benefits, and recipes

Slide 1 of 9: Benefits by Faith SekeCollard helps in blood clotting. It contains vitamin k which plays a major role in blood clotting.Collard helps in weight loss. It's high in fiber which plays a good role in suppressing the urge to eat as it makes one to feel fuller for longer. Fiber also assist with bowel movement health.Collard contains a significant amount of folate and may help reduce the risk of depressive symptoms.Collard contains choline which may help to maintain the structure of cellular membrane and reduce chronic inflammation.→ Collard: How much should you eat? Experts weigh in.→ Love Collard? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Healthline

Understanding Air Trapping with Emphysema

Air trapping in emphysema occurs when the lung’s tiny air sacs become stretched and the airways narrow, making it difficult to catch your breath. Medications can help open up the airways and improve breathing. Air trapping is one of the serious complications of emphysema, a respiratory condition that, along...
New York Post

Like Emily Ratajkowski, I’m a mom who brings my baby to work

Exclusively breastfeeding her baby for the first 12 months was a top priority for Sharon Murphy.  She gave birth to daughter Ginny in November 2021 and enjoyed a few weeks at home on maternity leave from her data management job at a nonprofit. Then, in February 2022, her company switched to hybrid schedule that required her to work from the office two days per week. She and her husband, Jake, didn’t have any nearby relatives or friends to care for Ginny during the day, nor did the first-time parents want to enroll their infant in day care at such a young age,...
