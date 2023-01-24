ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Town by Town: folktales for adults and TJO donation

By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Josh Daley, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad Hobby Show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. Springfield leaders celebrated the opening of a new program, aimed at shortening the wait times for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment. On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for the Behavioral...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westhampton woman sharing passion for jewelry with others

Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire

Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced a bill to make free school lunches permanent in the Bay State. Westhampton...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A clothing store aimed at creating inclusive fashion is opening in Holyoke. There is some good news for the Gen Z-ers of western Massachusetts. The Holyoke Mall is adding a new place to shop the latest trends. Local fashion icons will no longer have to cross the border to Connecticut to experience Garage’s inclusive designs.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries

Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: underutilized cancer screenings

Amherst woman shares story of survival for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Amherst woman shares story of survival for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad hobby show. Updated: 5 hours ago. Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad hobby show. Longmeadow man...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023

Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police officers. Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police officers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall. Getting Answers: underutilized cancer screenings. Updated: 6 hours ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

In Chicopee, Drivers Have Killed 8 People Since September

In a four-month period this fall and winter, drivers have killed 8 victims in the small western Massachusetts city of Chicopee, just north of Springfield. Chicopee is a working-class city of 55,000 on the eastern bank of the Connecticut River between Springfield and Holyoke. Roughly one-fifth of its population identifies as Hispanic in U.S. Census Bureau surveys.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Westfield DPW driving simulator back after pandemic limited use

A training simulator like none other for professional drivers is once again back in the hands of the Westfield Department of Public Works. Westfield's interim Public Works Director Francis Cane tells 22News that there is nothing better to help put drivers through their paces than thirty minutes behind the wheel of this simulator practice that's been designed to impose every hardship a DPW worker could face in real time.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Sons of Erin plan 40th colleen contest, ball

The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest and Ball will take place Feb. 3, continuing the tradition for young women in the Westfield area to represent the Sons of Erin and the Westfield community and showcase their pride in their heritage. The event at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield...
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy