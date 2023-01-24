ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
CBS Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers says he wouldn't have any 'animosity' if traded, but has 'dreamed about retiring as a Packer'

Amid reports about the Green Bay Packers front office considering a trade of 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP had an empathetic reaction when asked about it on "The Pat McAfee Show." That tone is stark contrast to his public feud with the team's management prior to the 2020 season, after the team traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday

Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
DALLAS, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Antonio Callaway: Lands future deal

Dallas signed Callaway to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Callaway reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs at the end of August, and after clearing the knee injury, he latched on with the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-November. He was never elevated during the regular season and hasn't seen regular-season NFL action since 2020, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around Dallas' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report

Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A

Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Inks new deal with Big Blue

Sills signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Thursday. Sills opened the 2022 season as a member of the Giants' starting wide-receiver corps, playing at least 63 percent of offensive snaps in all but one of the first four games. However, the 26-year-old logged more than two receptions just once, and he saw a significant drop in playing time before being ruled a healthy scratch six times between Weeks 10 to 16. Sills was then waived Dec. 31 and finished the season on the practice squad. He'll now work to earn his way back onto the Giants' 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: In line to practice

Hardman (pelvis) will practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Coach Andy Reid noted that Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, "feels better than he did the last couple weeks" and "seems to be in a good place" as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals approaches. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will clarify Hardman's official participation level, but the wideout appears to be trending in the right direction at this stage of the week.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jason Vosler: Links on with Mariners

Vosler signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Jan. 18. Vosler was designated for assignment by the Giants in November, and he elected free agency after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Sacramento. The infielder forged a slash line of .242/.311/.433 with 18 homers in 360 at-bats with the River Cats in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Matt Duffy: Receives contract from Royals

Duffy signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday. The veteran infielder will be given an invitation to major-league spring training. It's a good landing spot for Duffy, as the Royals recently freed up some playing time in the infield when they traded Adalberto Mondesi. Duffy was solid for the Cubs in 2021 but struggled last season with the Angels, putting up a .619 OPS across 247 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Avoids arb with '24 club option

Voth has avoided arbitration with the Orioles and signed a one-year contract Thursday, which includes a club option for 2024. Voth will be guaranteed $1.85 million with this new deal, and the 2024 option is worth $2.45 million with escalators that could add another $500,000. The 30-year-old right-hander struggled out of the gate last season with Washinton before moving on to Baltimore and registering a sharp 3.04 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 17 starts and five relief appearances covering 83 innings. He projects to operate in a swingman role again for the O's in 2023, shuffling between long relief and emergency starting/opening duties.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy