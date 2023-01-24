Read full article on original website
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 2
Netflix's The Recruit is officially sticking around. On Thursday, the streaming service confirmed that the thriller series will be returning for a second season, just over a month after it first made its debut on December 16th. The series stars Black Adam and To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo, who also executive produces the show. Fans of The Recruit will surely be happy to get this news, especially after Season 1 of the series ended on a cliffhanger ending. Season 1 of the show performed pretty impressively on Netflix, staying within its Top 10 most-watched shows for a good chunk of December.
Beloved CBS Comedy Series Renewed For Season 5
CBS is bringing back one of its crowd-pleasers for season five. They announced that Bob Hearts Abishola got renewed for more laughs on Mondays. According to the network, Bob Hearts Abishola is actually averaging 5.99 million viewers. In that Monday 8:30pm slot, those numbers are crushing it. If you add the Multiplatform streaming numbers into the mix, the CBS comedy jumps to 6.9 million. All those viewers vault Bob Hearts Abishola in the second-ranking comedy among African-American viewers. Chuck Lorre Productions has scored another hit with the partnership between Warner Bros. Television and the Paramount network. Check out the enthusiasm behind a recent renewal.
Netflix Dominates 2022 Streaming Charts, Top Shows of 2022 Revealed
The top TV streaming shows of 2022 have been officially revealed, and Netflix dominated the charts. According to Nielsen data, Netflix was king in the categories of both original programming and overall programming; Amazon Prime Video only got two spots in the Top 15 in Streaming Programs (Originals), with The Boys at no. 11 and The Rings of Power at no. 15. Disney+ took three spots in the Top 15 for Streaming Programs (Overall), with Encanto at no. 5, Bluey at no. 8 and The Simpsons at no. 15.
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher Says Seeing Mila Kunis As Jackie Again Was "The Strangest Feeling"
That '90s Show was released on Netflix last week, and the new sequel series sees the return of many actors from That '70s Show, including Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), but it was revealed in That '90s Show that Jackie is now married to Kelso. Previously, Kunis expressed concerns about her character ending up with Kelso, but the upside was getting to act alongside her real-life husband once again. Recently, That '90s Show creators Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Gregg Mettler talked to Buzzfeed about Kutcher and Kunis' brief cameo.
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Scene That Made Him "Burst Into Tears"
Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi show includes a moment that brought star Ewan McGregor to tears. McGregor reprises his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy for the six-episode series. The story united Obi-Wan with young Leia Organa, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, and pits the Jedi Master against his old apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, played again by Hayden Christensen. Speaking to Disney Studio Awards, McGregor revealed that he finally sat and watched the show for the first time in its entirety. He admitted that the moment his Obi-Wan tells Blair's Leia, "May the Force be with you," brought tears to his eyes.
James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Fan's Outrage Over Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
DC Studios head James Gunn is responding to the continued fan backlash over Henry Cavill's Superman no longer being part of the DC Universe movie franchise. Things got ugly over on Gunn's Instagram page: the filmmaker was simply trying to celebrate his pet cat Emily in a photo post, which didn't stop angry DC fans (read: Snyderverse fans) from once again attacking Gunn, his co-head at DC Studios Peter Safran, and the entire new DCU plan... that nobody has seen yet.
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rules Over With Pharaoh Atem
Yu-Gi-Oh is still one of the most beloved manga, anime and game franchises of all time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate who kicked everything off by ruling over with Yugi Muto's Pharaoh Atem! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series has launched a number of differing sequels and spin-offs since it first kicked off all those years ago, but there are many fans who still hold the original run of the franchise in high regard above everything else. It's hard to deny why because the Pharaoh's journey back then was quite the hook early on.
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
Stranger Things 5 Starts Filming Sooner Than You Think
Nefflix released the fourth season of Stranger Things last Summer, and it was some of the best television that the streaming service has ever produced. Matt and Ross Duffer produced multiple movie-length episodes of the series and finally introduced us to the franchise's big bad. During the season we find out that the first kid that was apart of the same experiment that gave Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) her abilities was the person that was responsible for everything that happened in the series all along. Dustin and the gang took to calling the antagonist Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bowers) and after a big battle with Eleven he gets sent to The Upside Down. Stranger Things fifth and final season will see everyone take on Vecna, who has somehow opened a bridge that brings The Upside Down into the real world. The Stranger Things writers room started working on the fifth season during the summer and it seemed as if filming wouldn't happen anytime soon. But, according to one of the stars of the series, filming will commence this spring. Noah Schnapp revealed that Stranger Things 5 will begin filming this May during a recent Instagram live session.
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
DC Just Brought Back the Daughter of a Fan-Favorite Villain
The "Dawn of DC" initiative is now underway, crafting a year-long story involving a surprising crop of heroes and villains. In and amongst that has been the conclusion of some existing stories, including the critically-acclaimed miniseries New Champion of Shazam!. The four-issue miniseries has followed the adventures of Mary Marvel operating as the new Shazam! — and as the series' final issue revealed, that has included a fight with a familiar villain. Spoilers for New Champion of Shazam! #4 by Josie Campbell, Doc Shaner, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Prequel Released
A new prequel to BioWare's upcoming video game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has now kicked off. Despite being announced all the way back in 2018, both BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts have remained incredibly quiet about the next mainline entry in the Dragon Age series. And while there's a good chance that we'll end up seeing more of the game at some point later this year, a new tie-in product has now released.
Attack on Titan Creator Opens Up About Eren's "Worst Parts"
Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama is opening up and addressing the "worst parts" and inspirations for his controversial main character Eren Yeager. did in an interview with a French outlet, in which he made some pretty direct and candid reveals about who and what Eren represents as a character.
Justified: Timothy Olyphant Reveals Details About Shooting on Revival Set, "It was F--ked Up"
Production on FX's upcoming revival series Justified: City Primeval was interrupted last year when actual gunfire forced the show to stop filming. Reports at the time said that two cars broke through the set's barricades while engaged in a rolling gunfight. Speaking in a new interview on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast, franchise star Timothy Olyphant recounted what he called a "long-winded dramatic story" about the shooting that took place and what actually happened. According to the three-time Primetime Emmy nominee, filming was taking place in the early part of the morning when they began to hear gunshots across the park from them, eventually finding its way to the set.
