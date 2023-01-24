Read full article on original website
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
Is Hunter x Hunter Back on Hiatus?
Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters of its manga series was one of the biggest news items of 2022, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of Gon and his fellow hunters. Thanks to the series' long-awaited comeback, Togashi himself was able to rise the ranks in terms of his social media presence, becoming the most followed manga artist on Twitter. The creator announced that he would no longer be able to maintain a weekly release schedule, putting the status of the Shonen's future in the air.
Over 20 New Webcomic K-Dramas Are Coming in 2023
Manga may be dominating book charts across the globe, but don't let the industry fool you! It has some clear competition as manhwa continues to follow in its footsteps. Over the last few years, webcomics from South Korea have become more popular than ever. This is thanks to the fact a number of webcomics have been adapted into dramas, and more than 20 new adaptations will be going live this year.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Plays Ball With Vegeta
Dragon Ball Super's anime has been on hiatus after the end of the Tournament of Power Arc, with two movies exploring the lives of the Z-Fighters following Universe Six's victory against the likes of Jiren and the countless other warriors that made up this unique battle. While the television series did stick primarily to its source material from the manga, it also introduced fans to some unique adventures and conflicts that never made their way onto the printed page, including the Saiyan Prince's stint as a baseball pitcher, which one cosplayer has brought to life.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rules Over With Pharaoh Atem
Yu-Gi-Oh is still one of the most beloved manga, anime and game franchises of all time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate who kicked everything off by ruling over with Yugi Muto's Pharaoh Atem! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series has launched a number of differing sequels and spin-offs since it first kicked off all those years ago, but there are many fans who still hold the original run of the franchise in high regard above everything else. It's hard to deny why because the Pharaoh's journey back then was quite the hook early on.
James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Fan's Outrage Over Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
DC Studios head James Gunn is responding to the continued fan backlash over Henry Cavill's Superman no longer being part of the DC Universe movie franchise. Things got ugly over on Gunn's Instagram page: the filmmaker was simply trying to celebrate his pet cat Emily in a photo post, which didn't stop angry DC fans (read: Snyderverse fans) from once again attacking Gunn, his co-head at DC Studios Peter Safran, and the entire new DCU plan... that nobody has seen yet.
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun Gets Surprising Rating
Netflix's upcoming movie Luther: The Fallen Sun has gotten a surprising rating. It's been revealed that Luther: The Fallen Sun will be "Rated R for disturbing/violent content, language and some sexual material." Luther has always kept one toe dipped into the deepest, darkest ends of the crime-thriller genre. The series...
DC Just Brought Back the Daughter of a Fan-Favorite Villain
The "Dawn of DC" initiative is now underway, crafting a year-long story involving a surprising crop of heroes and villains. In and amongst that has been the conclusion of some existing stories, including the critically-acclaimed miniseries New Champion of Shazam!. The four-issue miniseries has followed the adventures of Mary Marvel operating as the new Shazam! — and as the series' final issue revealed, that has included a fight with a familiar villain. Spoilers for New Champion of Shazam! #4 by Josie Campbell, Doc Shaner, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Prequel Released
A new prequel to BioWare's upcoming video game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has now kicked off. Despite being announced all the way back in 2018, both BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts have remained incredibly quiet about the next mainline entry in the Dragon Age series. And while there's a good chance that we'll end up seeing more of the game at some point later this year, a new tie-in product has now released.
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
Blade's Daughter Puts Her Vampire Hunting Abilities to the Test (Exclusive)
There's a new vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe, and she happens to be the daughter of Blade. Brielle Brooks was just a regular high schooler worrying about your typical teenage drama like school and dealing with her protective mother. However, all of that is about to change in Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, a new five-issue limited series that was first announced at New York Comic Con. Writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe gave readers a taste of what they can expect in Bloodline: Daughter of Blade in a backup story in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Avengers/X-Men #1, and now a preview of the first issue shows Brielle and her mother fighting a vampire together.
Netflix Dominates 2022 Streaming Charts, Top Shows of 2022 Revealed
The top TV streaming shows of 2022 have been officially revealed, and Netflix dominated the charts. According to Nielsen data, Netflix was king in the categories of both original programming and overall programming; Amazon Prime Video only got two spots in the Top 15 in Streaming Programs (Originals), with The Boys at no. 11 and The Rings of Power at no. 15. Disney+ took three spots in the Top 15 for Streaming Programs (Overall), with Encanto at no. 5, Bluey at no. 8 and The Simpsons at no. 15.
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
Frasier Revival Reveals New Cast Members
Frasier's long-awaited sequel has cast Anders Keith and Jess Salgueiro in roles for the Paramount+ series. Variety reported the moves for the streaming revival. Kelsey Grammer is, of course, returning for the titular role. Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott are also reported to appear. With Keith, he'll play Frasier's nephew and Salgueiro will be his son Freddy's roommate. It's an inventive way to work around some of the fan expectations of a straightforward continuation. But, the two characters also make a ton of sense to bounce off the older members of the cast.
