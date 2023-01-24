Read full article on original website
Related
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
See Some Unique Artifacts Uncovered in Colorado Over the Years
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
How Many Degrees?! These Are the Craziest Temperatures to Ever Hit Colorado
Colorado is no stranger to bizarre weather. Every native knows the Centennial State could have a storm one minute and sunshine the next. Residents have also experienced their fair share of extreme weather phenomena. From hailstorms to tornadoes to avalanches — Colorado sees it all. READ: How Does Colorado...
Spring Preview: Where Are the Best Lakes To Fish in Colorado?
Sure, sure... it's the dead of winter. Snow is on the ground. It's really cold outside. But is it too early to start dreaming of warmer weather and spending some quality time outdoors? I think not!. If you're like me, once Christmas passes you probably start longing for the days...
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera
In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
Spend the Day in Sedalia, Colorado: What to See and Where to Go
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
Colorado Parks & Wildlife Has a Mascot – With the Most Perfect Name
If's been often said that if you want to get a message across, attach a mascot to it. Plus, mascots are just "fun," like Colorado Parks & Wildlife's bighorn sheep. If you're going to go through the effort of coming up with a mascot to represent all of Colorado when it comes to the outdoors, you better give that mascot a fitting name. That's exactly what Colorado Parks & Wildlife has done.
You’ve got to see this Cute Colorado Pigeon in a Knitted Nest
At first glance, I thought this pigeon was in a knitted sweater, but I was wrong. It appears that this pigeon is in a cozy little knitted nest. You will also notice that there is some pink on the back of the pigeon. That is because this juvenile pigeon is...
Step Inside this Quirky Colorado Artist’s Home For Sale
A very unique home recently hit the Colorado real estate market. Eccentric and quirky are just a few words to describe this suburban dwelling - take a peek inside and see you'll soon see why. Check Out this Funky Colorado Home For Sale. An artist's home indeed. Check out another...
25 Fun Colorado High School Mascots That Totally Stand Out
Colorado is home to around 650 High Schools. That's a ton of mascots living in the Centennial State. While some schools choose not to have a mascot, most do, and many of them are super creative selections. If you could pick the perfect mascot for a Colorado High School, what...
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
Will the Use of Helicopter Taxis Take Off in Colorado?
The way humans get around has evolved significantly over the last century. From a country that once used horse-and-buggies as the main mode of transportation to people now having the option to charter private planes, drive an electric vehicle, or even hop onto a stray scooter sitting on the sidewalk and go – getting to places quickly is easier now than ever before.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0