Colorado State

You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is

A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
GYPSUM, CO
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?

Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
COLORADO STATE
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
COLORADO STATE
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
COLORADO STATE
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera

In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Parks & Wildlife Has a Mascot – With the Most Perfect Name

If's been often said that if you want to get a message across, attach a mascot to it. Plus, mascots are just "fun," like Colorado Parks & Wildlife's bighorn sheep. If you're going to go through the effort of coming up with a mascot to represent all of Colorado when it comes to the outdoors, you better give that mascot a fitting name. That's exactly what Colorado Parks & Wildlife has done.
COLORADO STATE
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023

It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
LOVELAND, CO
Will the Use of Helicopter Taxis Take Off in Colorado?

The way humans get around has evolved significantly over the last century. From a country that once used horse-and-buggies as the main mode of transportation to people now having the option to charter private planes, drive an electric vehicle, or even hop onto a stray scooter sitting on the sidewalk and go – getting to places quickly is easier now than ever before.
COLORADO STATE
