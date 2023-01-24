Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Child welfare reforms sail through major votes
HELENA, Mont. — A stack of child welfare reforms sailed through major votes in the House and Senate this week as the 68th Legislature steadily progresses through its 90-day session. The bills dealing with child neglect and abuse removals, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, and Sen. Dennis Lenz,...
NBCMontana
Senate committee hears testimony on impacts of American Indian boarding schools
HELENA, Mont. — A recent government report shows Indian boarding schools had a devastating impact on Montana’s Native Americans. Now, the state’s Native American Caucus wants to make sure the public is educated on the issue. State Sen. Susan Webber (D-Browning) introduced Senate Joint Resolution 6, which...
NBCMontana
Daines, Zinke, Rosendale urge move for bison grazing hearing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Republicans in Congress sent a letter to the Biden administration on Friday regarding the American Prairie Reserve Grazing Proposal's hearing location. According to Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, holding the hearing in Malta instead of Billings would allow Montanans who...
NBCMontana
Butte Commission seeks to edit demolition grant application before moving forward
BUTTE, Mont. — An update on the fight against urban decay in Butte. People have been complaining about issues with blight, structurally unsound buildings, and criminal activity. At a Butte Council of Commissioners meeting Wednesday afternoon, there was a robust discussion centered on the creation of a property demolition...
Comments / 0