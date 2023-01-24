Read full article on original website
Deborah Sue Poynter
Deborah Sue Poynter, 69 of Cave City passed away Thursday, January 26,2023 at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. Born September 4, 1953 to the late Benny Turner and Ruby Edwards Turner. Deborah loved to fish, sew and enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies She is survived by her daughter Anna (Johnny)...
Lonnie P. Winchester
Lonnie P. Winchester, 72, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a son of the late Leslie and Ines “Love” Winchester. He was the significant other of the late Debbie Poynter. He was a farmer for many years and loved going fishing and spending time with his family.
Charles Dwight Tracy
Charles Dwight Tracy, 67 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Dwight was the son of the late Charles E Tracy and Jean Brawner Tracy. He was preceded in death by a great nephew, Weston Mattingly. He was retired manager of a retail grocery chain and a friend of Bill W’s.
Vessie Lou Horton
Vessie Lou Horton, 71 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. Born January 6,1952 to the late Buford Bartley and Lavora Brooks Bartley. Vessie is also preceded in death by her son Kendon Horton, granddaughter Cassie Horton, three brothers Kenneth Bartley, Bill Bartley and Murel Bartley, four sisters Mary Ferguson, Betty Johnson, Anna Lamb and Sue Gassaway.
Samuel Ralph Basile
Samuel Ralph Basile, Jr., 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Sabation Sam Basile, Sr. and Mary Lapari Basile. He was a member of Saint Helen’s Catholic Church. He is survived by...
Sally Kay Copass
Sally Kay Copass, 80, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. A native of Chicago, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Nelson Brandherm. Sally was liked by everyone who knew her. She loved puzzles and was a collector of coffee mugs, having more...
Mark Lowry II
Mark Lowry II, 85 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Hospice House. He was the son of the late Mark Lowry and Olivia Hall Lowry. He was preceded in death by three brothers, David, John and Monte Lowry. Mark served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a full colonel, was a retired professor at Western Kentucky University, a member of the VFW and of the Baptist faith.
Debbie Webb
Debbie Webb, 63, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Union City, TN native was a homemaker, former employee of Kohl’s, member of Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield, KY where she was a former Sunday school teacher and attended Victory Hill Ministries. She was a daughter of the late Thurman Troy Webb and Edna Louise Kelley Nanney.
Susan Jenkins
Susan Jenkins, 56, of Glasgow, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Glasgow, KY native was a daughter of the late Floyd Timothy Turner and Orene Lavoice Shockley Turner. She is survived by her wife: Shelly Fowler, Glasgow, KY;. 2 daughters: Leslie Jenkins and Niki Daniels,...
Sandra Avo Huff
Sandra Avo Huff, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 26th, while in the company of family, at Monroe County Medical Center. Sandra was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 12, 1953, a daughter of the late Jennie Susie (Miller) and Hubert J Shirley. Sandra was married to William...
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 17, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances...
Quarles on backing out of controversial dinner
Owensboro, Ky. — Current Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles was scheduled to speak at the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky last week in Bowling Green. He later backed out of the event after public outcry that former Louisville Metro Police Officer Jonathon Mattingly...
Jones given authority to act as deputy judge/executive
GLASGOW — Magistrates approved Tuesday a plan to allow the deputy Barren County judge/executive certain authority in the absence of Jamie Byrd. Beau Jones was hired as the deputy judge/executive earlier this month. He succeeds Nancy Houchens who served in the role for several years. Byrd, the judge/executive, said...
Corps release lengthy piece on Wolf Creek Dam, impact on Cumberland River Basin
When the Cumberland River Basin in southeastern Kentucky experiences storms and waters rise, Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River provides enormous flood risk management benefits. The staff at Wolf Creek Dam releases and holds water at the direction of water managers at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville...
Homemade pipe bomb found in Glasgow home
A Glasgow man has been arrested after police found a bomb at his home. At approximately 8:00 Thursday night, the Glasgow Police Department, Kentucky State Police and ATF personnel responded to Redwood Street after receiving a report of a possible explosive device, according to media reports. Glasgow PD spokesman Terry Flatt told WBKO.com that police discovered a homemade pipe bomb at the residence.
Bakery, kitchen supply store opens in downtown Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. — A life-long dream turned to reality last weekend for a Glasgow woman after she opened the newest bake shop and kitchen supply store downtown. Katie Reece said she grew up alongside her grandfather who taught her to bake goods like bread and rolls. With that knowledge, she ventured to open Sweet Basil Bake Shop which now resides on the east side of the downtown square.
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
Update: Mays Found Guilty By Jury; Marion County Man Arrested Following Shooting Incident
UPDATE — LEBANON, Ky. (January 26, 2023) – Timothy R. Mays, 51 of Lebanon, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Marion County Circuit Court. The jury found that Mr. Mays was guilty of Intentional Murder with an Aggravating Circumstance. The aggravating circumstance...
‘A move in the right direction’: Sherry Ballard reacts to special prosecutor appointment to Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crystal Roger’s mother, Sherry Ballard, said Shane Young’s appointment as the special prosecutor in three unsolved Nelson County cases is a move in the right direction. Earlier this month, the Office of the Attorney General appointed Young as the special prosecutor to assist in...
