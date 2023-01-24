ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiseville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcluradio.com

Deborah Sue Poynter

Deborah Sue Poynter, 69 of Cave City passed away Thursday, January 26,2023 at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. Born September 4, 1953 to the late Benny Turner and Ruby Edwards Turner. Deborah loved to fish, sew and enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies She is survived by her daughter Anna (Johnny)...
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Lonnie P. Winchester

Lonnie P. Winchester, 72, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a son of the late Leslie and Ines “Love” Winchester. He was the significant other of the late Debbie Poynter. He was a farmer for many years and loved going fishing and spending time with his family.
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Charles Dwight Tracy

Charles Dwight Tracy, 67 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Dwight was the son of the late Charles E Tracy and Jean Brawner Tracy. He was preceded in death by a great nephew, Weston Mattingly. He was retired manager of a retail grocery chain and a friend of Bill W’s.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Vessie Lou Horton

Vessie Lou Horton, 71 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. Born January 6,1952 to the late Buford Bartley and Lavora Brooks Bartley. Vessie is also preceded in death by her son Kendon Horton, granddaughter Cassie Horton, three brothers Kenneth Bartley, Bill Bartley and Murel Bartley, four sisters Mary Ferguson, Betty Johnson, Anna Lamb and Sue Gassaway.
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Samuel Ralph Basile

Samuel Ralph Basile, Jr., 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Sabation Sam Basile, Sr. and Mary Lapari Basile. He was a member of Saint Helen’s Catholic Church. He is survived by...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Sally Kay Copass

Sally Kay Copass, 80, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. A native of Chicago, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Nelson Brandherm. Sally was liked by everyone who knew her. She loved puzzles and was a collector of coffee mugs, having more...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Mark Lowry II

Mark Lowry II, 85 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Hospice House. He was the son of the late Mark Lowry and Olivia Hall Lowry. He was preceded in death by three brothers, David, John and Monte Lowry. Mark served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a full colonel, was a retired professor at Western Kentucky University, a member of the VFW and of the Baptist faith.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Debbie Webb

Debbie Webb, 63, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Union City, TN native was a homemaker, former employee of Kohl’s, member of Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield, KY where she was a former Sunday school teacher and attended Victory Hill Ministries. She was a daughter of the late Thurman Troy Webb and Edna Louise Kelley Nanney.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Susan Jenkins

Susan Jenkins, 56, of Glasgow, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Glasgow, KY native was a daughter of the late Floyd Timothy Turner and Orene Lavoice Shockley Turner. She is survived by her wife: Shelly Fowler, Glasgow, KY;. 2 daughters: Leslie Jenkins and Niki Daniels,...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Sandra Avo Huff

Sandra Avo Huff, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 26th, while in the company of family, at Monroe County Medical Center. Sandra was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 12, 1953, a daughter of the late Jennie Susie (Miller) and Hubert J Shirley. Sandra was married to William...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 17, 2023

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Quarles on backing out of controversial dinner

Owensboro, Ky. — Current Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles was scheduled to speak at the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky last week in Bowling Green. He later backed out of the event after public outcry that former Louisville Metro Police Officer Jonathon Mattingly...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Jones given authority to act as deputy judge/executive

GLASGOW — Magistrates approved Tuesday a plan to allow the deputy Barren County judge/executive certain authority in the absence of Jamie Byrd. Beau Jones was hired as the deputy judge/executive earlier this month. He succeeds Nancy Houchens who served in the role for several years. Byrd, the judge/executive, said...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Homemade pipe bomb found in Glasgow home

A Glasgow man has been arrested after police found a bomb at his home. At approximately 8:00 Thursday night, the Glasgow Police Department, Kentucky State Police and ATF personnel responded to Redwood Street after receiving a report of a possible explosive device, according to media reports. Glasgow PD spokesman Terry Flatt told WBKO.com that police discovered a homemade pipe bomb at the residence.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Bakery, kitchen supply store opens in downtown Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. — A life-long dream turned to reality last weekend for a Glasgow woman after she opened the newest bake shop and kitchen supply store downtown. Katie Reece said she grew up alongside her grandfather who taught her to bake goods like bread and rolls. With that knowledge, she ventured to open Sweet Basil Bake Shop which now resides on the east side of the downtown square.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Three indicted by grand jury

Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
MONTICELLO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy