Mark Lowry II, 85 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Hospice House. He was the son of the late Mark Lowry and Olivia Hall Lowry. He was preceded in death by three brothers, David, John and Monte Lowry. Mark served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a full colonel, was a retired professor at Western Kentucky University, a member of the VFW and of the Baptist faith.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO