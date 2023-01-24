Read full article on original website
Samuel Ralph Basile
Samuel Ralph Basile, Jr., 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Sabation Sam Basile, Sr. and Mary Lapari Basile. He was a member of Saint Helen’s Catholic Church. He is survived by...
Susan Jenkins
Susan Jenkins, 56, of Glasgow, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Glasgow, KY native was a daughter of the late Floyd Timothy Turner and Orene Lavoice Shockley Turner. She is survived by her wife: Shelly Fowler, Glasgow, KY;. 2 daughters: Leslie Jenkins and Niki Daniels,...
Lonnie P. Winchester
Lonnie P. Winchester, 72, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a son of the late Leslie and Ines “Love” Winchester. He was the significant other of the late Debbie Poynter. He was a farmer for many years and loved going fishing and spending time with his family.
Sally Kay Copass
Sally Kay Copass, 80, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. A native of Chicago, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Nelson Brandherm. Sally was liked by everyone who knew her. She loved puzzles and was a collector of coffee mugs, having more...
Deborah Sue Poynter
Deborah Sue Poynter, 69 of Cave City passed away Thursday, January 26,2023 at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. Born September 4, 1953 to the late Benny Turner and Ruby Edwards Turner. Deborah loved to fish, sew and enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies She is survived by her daughter Anna (Johnny)...
Charles Dwight Tracy
Charles Dwight Tracy, 67 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Dwight was the son of the late Charles E Tracy and Jean Brawner Tracy. He was preceded in death by a great nephew, Weston Mattingly. He was retired manager of a retail grocery chain and a friend of Bill W’s.
Mark Lowry II
Mark Lowry II, 85 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Hospice House. He was the son of the late Mark Lowry and Olivia Hall Lowry. He was preceded in death by three brothers, David, John and Monte Lowry. Mark served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a full colonel, was a retired professor at Western Kentucky University, a member of the VFW and of the Baptist faith.
Vessie Lou Horton
Vessie Lou Horton, 71 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. Born January 6,1952 to the late Buford Bartley and Lavora Brooks Bartley. Vessie is also preceded in death by her son Kendon Horton, granddaughter Cassie Horton, three brothers Kenneth Bartley, Bill Bartley and Murel Bartley, four sisters Mary Ferguson, Betty Johnson, Anna Lamb and Sue Gassaway.
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
Homemade pipe bomb found in Glasgow home
A Glasgow man has been arrested after police found a bomb at his home. At approximately 8:00 Thursday night, the Glasgow Police Department, Kentucky State Police and ATF personnel responded to Redwood Street after receiving a report of a possible explosive device, according to media reports. Glasgow PD spokesman Terry Flatt told WBKO.com that police discovered a homemade pipe bomb at the residence.
Nancy woman, two from Adair Co. arrested in Columbia on meth charges
A Nancy woman was among those arrested on meth and other charges in neighboring Adair County this week. On Wednesday night, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, officers say they found...
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
Electric vehicle battery supplier locating in Simpson Co.
The electric vehicle footprint is growing in Kentucky with the announcement of a new manufacturer in Simpson County. Liochem e-Materials announced plans on Thursday to create 141 jobs related to the production of battery materials for the EV industry. Liochem President John Easley says Franklin is a good fit for...
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Washington County
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately 6:54 A.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Rd. in Washington County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jadin Coleman, age 19 of...
Corps release lengthy piece on Wolf Creek Dam, impact on Cumberland River Basin
When the Cumberland River Basin in southeastern Kentucky experiences storms and waters rise, Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River provides enormous flood risk management benefits. The staff at Wolf Creek Dam releases and holds water at the direction of water managers at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville...
Update: Mays Found Guilty By Jury; Marion County Man Arrested Following Shooting Incident
UPDATE — LEBANON, Ky. (January 26, 2023) – Timothy R. Mays, 51 of Lebanon, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Marion County Circuit Court. The jury found that Mr. Mays was guilty of Intentional Murder with an Aggravating Circumstance. The aggravating circumstance...
