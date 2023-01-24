The Grizzlies took the court in Minnesota just hours after the video of Memphis police’s fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father. The bodycam footage shows a senseless beating following a traffic stop. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins made comments about the tragedy before and after the game. “Our team understands the city’s hurting. The Nichols and Wells families are hurting right now,” Jenkins told Bally Sports before the game in Minnesota Friday night. “The senseless loss of life for Tyre Nichols has really...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 32 MINUTES AGO