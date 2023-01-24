ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonnie P. Winchester, 72, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a son of the late Leslie and Ines “Love” Winchester. He was the significant other of the late Debbie Poynter. He was a farmer for many years and loved going fishing and spending time with his family.
