Lonnie P. Winchester, 72, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a son of the late Leslie and Ines “Love” Winchester. He was the significant other of the late Debbie Poynter. He was a farmer for many years and loved going fishing and spending time with his family.

CAVE CITY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO