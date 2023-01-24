Everest Metro seeks info on alleged salon scam

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Everest Metro Police Department is investigating complaints regarding service and product purchases from a Schofield hair salon.

Meraki Salon, 1328 Schofield Ave, Schofield is at the center of the inquiry. Some customers have posted Google reviews alleging they were asked to pay in advance for services that were never received.

EMPD issued a news release Tuesday that urges customers to come forward with information.

“We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims,” the release states. “If you feel you have been a victim of theft of services by this business, please contact our agency at 715-359-4202.”