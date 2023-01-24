Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas.

The Forest City Police Department said they have located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles.

These incidents are under investigation by the Department of Agriculture.

In the meantime, police ask that you be aware of your surrounding while pumping gas.

