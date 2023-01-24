ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama family asks public for help in finding missing loved one

By Robert Smith
 3 days ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Selena Copes and her parents’ minds have been wandering for the last week as Savannah Copes — Selena’s twin sister went missing from their home.

“We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said.

Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on Savannah was before she left for work last Friday evening. “I didn’t know she was planning on going anywhere I know she was circling around the house and walking up and down the road to pass time,” Copes said.

Neighbors told the family they saw her leaving her home on County Road 73 riding a bike, wearing a two-piece jogging suit, and carrying a backpack.

The family waited two days for her to come back but their minds continue to wander to this day.

Selena said her missing twin sister also suffers from medical conditions.

“She is schizophrenic and she has bipolar disorder and she does have little episodes and she’s not in the right state of mind,” Copes said.

Copes turned to social media to make a post about her sister missing on community talk pages in Alabama and Florida.

People have reached out to her saying they have heard of her being in the Panama City area and her family has the same notion even though they are not sure how she got there.

“This guy or whoever was says she had texted him and said my phone is on two percent I’m hungry and homeless and by myself,” He said. “He told us that she said she was at Junky Fitness on Front Beach Road and that was the last place she was heard from.”

The family has posted flyers in the Florida area to hopefully help lead to her being found. If you have seen her, you are asked to contact your local police department.

