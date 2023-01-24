Read full article on original website
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
Missing vulnerable 18-year-old found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department located a missing vulnerable adult. According to SPD, the vulnerable has been found safe at around 11 p.m. They were last seen around North Spokane. To report a missing person, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 or 911. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
Kootenai County starts process of adding more deputies to Hayden streets
HAYDEN, Idaho — The signs are everywhere. Hayden is growing. Kootenai County Lieutenant Zachary Sifford sees it. "Hayden has big box stores now and a lot of alcohol sales so it's not the small-town Hayden it used to be," Lt. Sifford says. Right now, four sheriff's deputies patrol Hayden,...
MultiCare introduces Moxi the Robot to aid nurses
SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare introduced a new team member, Moxi the Robot, who will work to support nurses and other medical staff. Moxi will deliver lab samples and run patient medications, supplies and other items for patient care beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Moxi will serve as an aid to nurses and will not have patient interaction or go into patient rooms.
Here's an inside look at the Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the homeless camp near I-90, known as "Camp Hope," continues to shrink, the Catalyst Project on Sunset Boulevard is adding more people. Program director Kristine Kannegaard is helping transition people from the I-90 homeless encampment to temporary housing. "We're moving in people actually today and...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run remembered for kindness to strangers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Friends are now sharing their memories of Duane Coulter after Washington State Police identified him as the motorcyclist killed on I-90 Jan. 20. Many of those stories describe a man who went out of his way to do something nice for strangers. Coulter's family said...
Coeur d'Alene Public Works Committee OKs architect for police remodel
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene's General Services/Public Works Committee approved an architect Monday for the remodel and expansion of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "This isn't just an architecture for a building," said Police Capt. Dave Hagar. "We have to...
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
REO Speedwagon coming to the Festival at Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Rock group REO Speedwagon will be coming to the Festival at Sandpoint this summer. The band is the first group to be announced as part of the 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series. REO Speedwagon will play the Festival at Sandpoint on Friday, August 4. The...
inlander.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Avista says it's out of Colstrip and more
Heeding both legislation and economics, Avista will get out of the coal business by the end of 2025, announcing this month that it will sell its share of the two remaining operational units at Colstrip power plant in Montana. Coal provides about 8 to 9 percent of Avista's power needs in the Northwest but has become less economically viable than other options such as wind and natural gas. That, coupled with a Washington law requiring utilities to get out of coal, drove the company to make a deal with NorthWestern Energy. Avista (and its customers) will remain responsible for remediation and cleanup that is likely to be a liability for decades. Avista will also retain access to the massive transmission line system that connects Colstrip to the Pacific Northwest and could help the utility tie in clean energy projects in the future. The remaining owners have 90 days from the announcement to exercise a right of refusal on the deal.
Local leaders react after footage of Tyre Nichols' assault is released
SPOKANE, Wash. — In Spokane and around the Inland Northwest, local leaders are reacting to the news coming out of Memphis tonight. Spokane NAACP first Vice President Kurtis Robinson said there needs to be a change across the law enforcement industry, to protect people on both sides of the badge.
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
North Idaho senior citizens 'being shut out in this economy'
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The rate at which Kootenai County senior citizens are entering into homelessness is on the rise, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Martin family — Gary, his wife, Linda, and daughter Becky — were all living in their car for six months in 2022.
Spokane Chinese Association reacts to mass shooting in Monterey Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Lunar New Year celebration was torn apart by violence after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. The news of the shooting not only affected people in Southern California, but those living right...
Spokane County Fire District 8 asking voters to renew Maintenance and Operations Levy for 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 is asking voters to consider renewing the Maintenance and Operations Levy that expires at the end of 2023. The levy is not new. However, it needs to be renewed and approved every four years. The levy was approved in 2015 and 2019.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
