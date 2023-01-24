ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Missing vulnerable 18-year-old found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department located a missing vulnerable adult. According to SPD, the vulnerable has been found safe at around 11 p.m. They were last seen around North Spokane. To report a missing person, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 or 911. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
MultiCare introduces Moxi the Robot to aid nurses

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare introduced a new team member, Moxi the Robot, who will work to support nurses and other medical staff. Moxi will deliver lab samples and run patient medications, supplies and other items for patient care beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Moxi will serve as an aid to nurses and will not have patient interaction or go into patient rooms.
Here's an inside look at the Catalyst Project

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the homeless camp near I-90, known as "Camp Hope," continues to shrink, the Catalyst Project on Sunset Boulevard is adding more people. Program director Kristine Kannegaard is helping transition people from the I-90 homeless encampment to temporary housing. "We're moving in people actually today and...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
REO Speedwagon coming to the Festival at Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Rock group REO Speedwagon will be coming to the Festival at Sandpoint this summer. The band is the first group to be announced as part of the 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series. REO Speedwagon will play the Festival at Sandpoint on Friday, August 4. The...
inlander.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Avista says it's out of Colstrip and more

Heeding both legislation and economics, Avista will get out of the coal business by the end of 2025, announcing this month that it will sell its share of the two remaining operational units at Colstrip power plant in Montana. Coal provides about 8 to 9 percent of Avista's power needs in the Northwest but has become less economically viable than other options such as wind and natural gas. That, coupled with a Washington law requiring utilities to get out of coal, drove the company to make a deal with NorthWestern Energy. Avista (and its customers) will remain responsible for remediation and cleanup that is likely to be a liability for decades. Avista will also retain access to the massive transmission line system that connects Colstrip to the Pacific Northwest and could help the utility tie in clean energy projects in the future. The remaining owners have 90 days from the announcement to exercise a right of refusal on the deal.
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
