Lincoln County, NE

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
North Platte Awarded Class C Girls High School Golf Championship Tournament through 2026

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association listened to proposals from communities in Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and decided in an 8-0 vote to award the community of North Platte the Class C Girls High School State Golf Championship for the years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, according to a press release from Visit North Platte.
In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want

Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation

LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Saunders County crash kills one, injures four

For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
Great Plains Health announces new sports and therapy, orthopedic rehab center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health announced a new sports and therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center. According to a press release from Great Plains Health, the facility will be located in a convenient, centralized location on the Great Plains Health campus, on the corner of Jeffers and Leota Streets at 1520 South Jeffers Street.
North Platte mayor honors CRNAs during CRNA appreciation week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In honor of CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) week, North Platte mayor Brandon Kelliher gave a proclamation on Wednesday afternoon, thanking local CRNAs for their work. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are the ones who are in charge of administering Anastasia to patients during surgery. Two...
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend

The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday night in central Nebraska. Troopers arrested Mikayla Schooley, 25, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes

LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chadron area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Panhandle, Nebraska, and eastern Wyoming. The advisory is for mid-day Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory does caution of possible accumulation of several inches. Three to six inches are expected, except for...
