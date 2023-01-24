Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Awarded Class C Girls High School Golf Championship Tournament through 2026
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association listened to proposals from communities in Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and decided in an 8-0 vote to award the community of North Platte the Class C Girls High School State Golf Championship for the years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, according to a press release from Visit North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want
Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Baby boy among 6 recent Douglas County deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation
LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Saunders County crash kills one, injures four
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
klkntv.com
Truck mangled after icy roads cause a rollover wreck, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sergeant Courtney Horak with Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo that might remind you to buckle up on your next trip. She tweeted a picture of a pickup truck that suffered serious damage from a crash. You can see the roof was completely caved in...
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health announces new sports and therapy, orthopedic rehab center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health announced a new sports and therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center. According to a press release from Great Plains Health, the facility will be located in a convenient, centralized location on the Great Plains Health campus, on the corner of Jeffers and Leota Streets at 1520 South Jeffers Street.
knopnews2.com
North Platte mayor honors CRNAs during CRNA appreciation week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In honor of CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) week, North Platte mayor Brandon Kelliher gave a proclamation on Wednesday afternoon, thanking local CRNAs for their work. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are the ones who are in charge of administering Anastasia to patients during surgery. Two...
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
klkntv.com
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend
The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
KETV.com
Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
knopnews2.com
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday night in central Nebraska. Troopers arrested Mikayla Schooley, 25, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders.
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
KETV.com
Nebraska community colleges come out against Gov. Pillen's budget plan
OMAHA, Neb. — Lowering property taxes and preventing brain drain in Nebraksa were two priorities Gov. Jim Pillen laid out in his state of the state address this week. He proposed the state take on the funding of Nebraska's community colleges rather than letting property taxes be responsible. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chadron area
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Panhandle, Nebraska, and eastern Wyoming. The advisory is for mid-day Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory does caution of possible accumulation of several inches. Three to six inches are expected, except for...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen proposes a number of tax cuts in State of the State address
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addressed his goals for the state, including a number of tax cuts, in his first State of the State address on Thursday. At the state capitol, the governor introduced a budget limiting the growth of state spending to an annual average of 1.3% during the next two years.
