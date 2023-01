Visit one of Chicago’s most respected whiskey venues. Known for its quality mixed drinks and focus on the customer, this River North craft cocktail lounge gets rave reviews. Try the Dealer’s Choice, a unique signature of the Berkshire Room cocktail menu: select your own flavor profile, spirit, and glassware and let the bartenders create a one-of-a-kind cocktail just for you. No pretension, just a whole lot of class.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO