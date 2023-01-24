ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Senator Warren 'particularly concerned' about Amgen, Indivior deals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to express concern about two pending pharmaceutical deals. In a letter dated Wednesday, Warren said that she was focused on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)'s plan to buy Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP), and addiction specialist Indivior's...
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher...
