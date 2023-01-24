Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
investing.com
U.S. Senator Warren 'particularly concerned' about Amgen, Indivior deals
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to express concern about two pending pharmaceutical deals. In a letter dated Wednesday, Warren said that she was focused on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)'s plan to buy Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP), and addiction specialist Indivior's...
investing.com
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
investing.com
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher...
Comments / 0