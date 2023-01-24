Read full article on original website
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: Questions around Missouri murder spread from book to Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer’
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Vicky Issac is serving a life sentence for murdering her husband in 2013. Issac has confessed to the crime, but her sister, Betty Frizzell, a former police chief from Winfield, Missouri, has argued that the crime was far more complicated than it appeared.
Why St. Louis tap water turns cloudy each winter
A new memo from the Department of Public Utilities explains the annual phenomenon.
Police: Group shoots at two in south St. Louis over ‘personal matters’
ST. LOUIS – A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Three women are accused of physically assaulting...
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
FOX2now.com
Costly car repairs spike from St. Louis area potholes
Drivers on area roadways are noticing an uptick in broken bits of streets and surfaces. Costly car repairs spike from St. Louis area potholes. Drivers on area roadways are noticing an uptick in broken bits of streets and surfaces. Collinsville employee honored after completing program …. Keshawn Thomas is now...
FOX2now.com
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree
A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away. East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime …. A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves vote to increase pay
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to double their pay from $37,500 a year to $72,000. St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves vote to increase …. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to double their pay from $37,500 a year to $72,000. Collinsville employee honored after...
FOX2now.com
Love is Filling Up The Blank Space for a Valentine’s Love Fest!
ST. LOUIS — You will find on the best event to celebrate love with your sweetie! It’s at the Blank Space on Cherokee Street this February 10th from 9pm to 1am! Guess who will be there? None other than DJ Nico Marie. She stops by our studios and gives us a taste of her spinning tracks, plus did you know she’s a certified black yogi! Namaste here all day with us!
FOX2now.com
Why there is a high number of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
There are more than 3,000 inappropriately certified teachers in classrooms across Missouri, and the state's education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage crisis. Why there is a high number of uncertified teachers …. There are more than 3,000 inappropriately certified teachers in classrooms across Missouri, and...
FOX2now.com
Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots
The south city spot offers excellent creative signature dishes and classics
KMOV
Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
Mother gets $10 million after son fatally shot outside St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury ordered an insurance company to pay $10 million to the mother of a teenager fatally shot outside a St. Louis nightclub on Christmas night in 2010. Orlando Willis died in the shooting outside of the former Pulse nightclub at the age of...
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
KSDK
Caught on camera: A St. Louis man protects his property, chases away would-be thieves
The thieves were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter. This automotive piece holds precious metals worth thousands of dollars.
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
