Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington
I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
Washington Ranked 12th Best State to Raise a Family
You may already know that Washington State is a great place to raise a family, but do you know why?. Washington State Ranked 12th Best State to Raise a Family. I have lived in Washington State my whole life and it has changed a lot. One thing that hasn't changed much, Washington State is still a great place to raise a family. Washington proves that again by being ranked the 12th best State to Raise a Family by Wallet Hub. They ranked the list after looking at a bunch of different categories like affordability, safety, education, and family fun.
Is Tri-Cities Homeless Rate Growing Faster Than Washington State?
You can see it almost everywhere you travel around the Tri-Cities. Our homeless problem is growing fast, but what is the cause?. I see it illustrated on multiple street corners I drive by every day and I know I am not the only one that notices. The Tri-Cities homeless problem is getting worse and it is happening quickly. There are at least 4,000 homeless in the Tri-Cities area and that number is growing according to the Homeless Management Information System. A recent study has identified some of the reasons why the Tri-Cities homeless problem is growing faster than the rest of Washington State as a whole.
Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers
A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA
We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
7 Activities You Need to Do in Tri-Cities Before You Die
There are certain experiences that make living in the Tri-Cities a joy. You could call this a little local bucketlist or the itinerary for the rest of your life. Make some memories and dig into what the Tri-Cities has to offer that you may not find anywhere else!. Try the...
7 Breathtaking Washington State Waterfalls You Must Experience
Check Out This Seven Amazing Waterfalls In Washington State. If you're looking for a fun way to explore nature and check off your travel bucket list, Washington State waterfalls make the perfect destination and we've lined up seven to explore. Take A Road Trip To These Seven Amazing Waterfalls In...
The Demand Is Urgent: Washington Needs Your Blood Donations TODAY
It's National Blood Donor Month, and the demand in Washington is URGENT. The Washington State Department of Health along with the Northwest Blood Coalition urges you to donate if you're eligible. One of the most satisfying things I've ever done is donate blood. I know a lot of people who...
Who Legally Gets the Dog in a Washington State Divorce?
What Are My Legal Rights When It Comes To My Pets In A Divorce?. Who gets the pet in a divorce? This is an all-too-common question for people going through a divorce in the state of Washington. What Does Washington State Law Say About Dogs In A Divorce Custody Battle?
Reasons Why People Want to Move Away From Tri-Cities
I spend a lot of time writing feel-good, nostalgia-filled articles that sometimes border on viewing our home with rose-tinted glasses. While all of those things are true, every time I mention favorite restaurants, fishing spots, or camping spots; I mean what I say. Tri-Cities is generally a nice place to live. But it's totally fine if not everyone feels that way.
