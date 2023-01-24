MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration estimates a proposed thermal energy bill before the Legislature will cost upwards of $1.2 billion over the next seven years. The Affordable Heat Act seeks to transition home heating away from fossil fuels by incentivizing Vermonters to switch to more eco-friendly forms of home heating. It’s expected to save billions of dollars in the long run but will require major investments to change the state’s energy infrastructure including cold climate heat pumps, water pumps, and weatherization.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO