Despite going through a thorough matchmaking process, Married at First Sight Season 16 couple Domynique Kloss and Mackinley “Mack” Gilbert seemed to have the least in common of the five Nashville-based pairs. That could have something to do with Mack being “vague” when describing what he was looking for in a wife, as he admitted to his friends on the Lifetime reality series. Meanwhile, Domynique, who’s 25 and nearly 10 years Mack’s junior, didn’t even sign up for the eight-week social experiment: Her mom, Toya, submitted the application on her behalf. That all lends credence to the many clues that Mack and Domynique are no longer together after MAFS.

2 DAYS AGO