Read full article on original website
Related
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
Bustle
Zach Gilford Admits He Forgot Taylor Swift's Name When He Starred In Her Music Video
Today, most actors would give anything for a chance to star in a Taylor Swift music video — but 11 years ago, one of her co-stars barely even knew who she was. On Jan. 24, Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford revealed on the LadyGang podcast that he couldn’t remember Swift’s name while working on her “Ours” video in late 2011.
Bustle
Twitter Can't Believe The Madonna Biopic Is Scrapped
It seems like playing Madonna in a biopic — directed by the Queen of Pop herself — is the role of a lifetime. Even if the audition process entails a grueling boot camp. The 64-year-old icon announced the project in 2020. “No one’s going to tell my story, but me,” she explained on her site, especially not “misogynistic men.”
Bustle
Twitter Wants To Dance With Anne Hathaway At Paris Fashion Week
From donning puffer corsets to channeling her iconic Devil Wears Prada character, Anne Hathaway has been making headlines lately for her impeccable style. Some even think it’s life imitating art — Andy Sachs remains of the most stylish people on the big screen. But there is one significant difference between their characters. The last time Andy was in Paris, she was barely having any fun, leading to her ultimately quitting her job and dramatically throwing her phone in a fountain. Fortunately, IRL, the actor has way more fun in the French capital.
Bustle
You’ll Definitely Recognise Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney’s Mum
Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney has released her first solo song titled “bergmál” but this isn’t the first time the singer has ventured out into music. She was also a co-writer on a very famous musician's song, to whom she just so happens to also be closely related to. That’s right, the rising starlet is the daughter of musical icon Björk. Barney’s new song appears on the Icelandic grassroots collective post-dreifing’s new album DRULLUMALL 4. Sharing the announcement to Instagram, the collective wrote: “4 wonderful tracks from different corners of the scene have finally reached the surface.” But who exactly is Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney?
Bustle
Harry Styles Just Split His Pants In Jennifer Aniston’s Face
Following a brief Christmas hiatus, Harry Styles resumed the U.S. leg of his Love On Tour to a sold-out crowd in Inglewood, California. However, along with some show-stopping performances of the singer’s biggest hits, fans at the Kai Forum on Jan. 26 were also witness to a major on-stage wardrobe malfunction.
Bustle
What Really Happened Between Lea Michele & Sadie Sink On The Tonight Show
A recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has got fans talking, with some viewers claiming they witnessed Glee’s Lea Michele nicking fellow actor Sadie Sink’s spot on camera ahead of playing a game of charades. The two actors appeared as guests on the chat show, and took part in a round of the mime-based parlour game. Jimmy and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter (aka. Black Thought) both acted as captains, introducing their team-mates.
Jonathan Peyton Releases “Denial,” The First Single From Upcoming Record
The year of Jonathan Peyton has begun. We got news the Georgia native has been working with Sadler Vaden, guitarist for Jason Isbell and producer of Morgan Wade’s Reckless, on an album that will be released some point this year, and today we got to hear the first taste of what that’s going to sound like. Spoiler alert: It’s freaking great. We’d heard “Denial” previously when he and his wife Abigail played it in the snowy Red Rocks parking lot before […] The post Jonathan Peyton Releases “Denial,” The First Single From Upcoming Record first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bustle
All The Clues Clint & Gina Aren’t Still Together After MAFS Season 16
When Married at First Sight Season 16 cast member Gina Micheletti moved into her high-rise condo in downtown Nashville, she predicted that she’d meet her husband there. The 35-year-old salon owner wasn’t too far off, either: On the Lifetime reality dating series, she learned that her match, Clint Webb, lived in the same building, and they might have even talked to each other in the elevator. Though they got married on MAFS, it remains to be seen if Clint and Gina are still together — but the clues aren’t exactly promising.
Bustle
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In February
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a lover, throwing a party with friends, or spending it solo, Netflix has your watchlist covered. On Jan. 25, Netflix revealed the list of everything leaving and coming to the streaming service in February 2023, which is full of anticipated season premieres, nostalgic rom-coms, former Oscar winners, and one of the biggest film franchises ever.
Bustle
“Lavender Haze” Star Laith Ashley Breaks Down Filming With Taylor Swift
With her new music video, Taylor Swift has proven her allyship. The Grammy winner cast Laith Ashley, a transgender model, actor, singer, and activist, in her “Lavender Haze” video, which premiered on Jan. 27. Many fans have praised Swift for casting a transgender man as her romantic lead at a time when trans people’s rights and protections are being threatened and revoked in several U.S. states. For Ashley, he thinks this simple yet significant representation can go a long way.
Bustle
Attention Millennials, Italian Charm Bracelets Are Officially Back
Look, a lot of shocking things happen on Love Island. Contestants get raunchy under night-vision cameras; Prince Harry’s ex shows up; brutal betrayals lead to blistering breakups; important matters of geopolitics are discussed (read: when Hayley Hughes from Season 4 asked, “Does Brexit mean we won’t have any trees?”). Still, nothing prepared me for the Season 9 premiere, when Anna-May Robey arrived at the villa wearing a stack of Italian charm bracelets circa 1999.
Bustle
The Internet Is Having A Field Day With Kylie Jenner's Lion Head Dress
Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner wore a gown adorned with a massive, incredibly life-like lion head for Schiaparelli’s Paris Couture Week show. Naturally, the internet can’t stop talking about it. The outrageous dress is a brand-new creation from Schiaparelli’s latest couture collection that premiered on the runway (on...
Bustle
Blake Lively Debuts Red Hair For The It Ends With Us Film Adaptation
Whether or not you’re a mainstay on BookTok (anyone else?), you’ve likely heard of, or already read, the well-loved novel It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. What’s more, countless celebs like Kylie Jenner have shared their love for the book on Instagram, and it even made an impromptu appearance on an episode of The Kardashians, with Kendall Jenner buried in her copy while getting glammed in the makeup chair.
Bustle
Who Is Murray Bartlett Dating? The Last Of Us Star Is Extremely Private
Murray Bartlett has been in show business since the ’80s — first, in Australia, where he was born, and then in New York in the early aughts. He even made his stateside debut on Sex and the City, where he hits up gay bars with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in a Season 4 episode. But fans likely know him best as Armond, The White Lotus’ vexed (and horny) hotel manager who gets screwed over in the end. It was a role that landed him his first Emmy.
Bustle
Mack & Domynique Reportedly Had An "Epic" Breakup On Married At First Sight
Despite going through a thorough matchmaking process, Married at First Sight Season 16 couple Domynique Kloss and Mackinley “Mack” Gilbert seemed to have the least in common of the five Nashville-based pairs. That could have something to do with Mack being “vague” when describing what he was looking for in a wife, as he admitted to his friends on the Lifetime reality series. Meanwhile, Domynique, who’s 25 and nearly 10 years Mack’s junior, didn’t even sign up for the eight-week social experiment: Her mom, Toya, submitted the application on her behalf. That all lends credence to the many clues that Mack and Domynique are no longer together after MAFS.
Bustle
Annie Rauwerda Finds Treasure In The Depths Of Wikipedia
Annie Rauwerda has always been good at the internet — or at least since fifth grade, when she first obtained a personal email address. The posting wunderkind made her own chain emails, and became something of an influencer on Google Buzz (RIP), which, for reasons unclear, was the platform of choice circa 2011 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “I remember making a lot of parodies of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday,’” Rauwerda tells Bustle. “I think that’s when I started becoming a quote-unquote creator.” It all seemed to come to a head during her time at the University of Michigan, when she Instagrammed her way into an ambassador position with Outdoor Voices.
Bustle
The Bachelor
Hannah Ann Sluss is engaged, three years after her Bachelor run ended in chaos. To recap: she technically won Peter Weber’s final rose, but he shared too late that he still had feelings for another woman — leaving Hannah Ann “completely blindsided,” as she explained during After the Final Rose. “Word of advice? If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” she told him.
Bustle
Jennifer Coolidge Hunted For Jewels & Lashes In J.Lo’s Hotel Room
It’s time for Hollywood to write a buddy comedy for J.Lo and J.Co. Jennifer Coolidge invaded Jennifer Lopez’s hotel room in an Instagram video posted to J.Lo’s account on Jan. 26, ahead of the premiere of their new movie Shotgun Wedding. Clearly, the singer was surprised by what she discovered. “Found this in my phone...” she wrote, with a crying-laughing emoji. She signed off the caption, calling her and Coolidge “JLo & JCo.”
Bustle
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Matching Tattoos Have A Romantic Meaning
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is revealing more about her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas. In a British Vogue video series called “Pieces of Me,” the actor shared that the couple has matching tattoos. “I have a check and a box behind my ears,” she explained, touching each of her ears. “My husband has them on his arms.”
Comments / 0