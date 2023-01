Former Tennessee Titan Kevin Mawae, a 16-year NFL veteran and pro football Hall of Famer, has been named Lipscomb Academy’s head football coach. For the past two seasons Mawae served as assistant offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He will officially begin his work with Lipscomb Academy on Feb. 1. He will lead a Mustang football program that is coming off its fifth state championship in December and will guide the program to its move to TSSAA Div II-AAA competition next season. In addition to varsity head coaching duties, Mawae will oversee all of Lipscomb Academy’s football teams and player development programs at all grade levels.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO