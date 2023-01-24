Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
WSU offers coming fast and furious to 2024 Utah and Hawaii prospects
WHEN JAKE DICKERT said Washington State's geographic footprint was going to be an emphasis, he was not joking. In the early stages of the 2024 recruiting class, WSU has done its usual due diligence in Washington and California, but has also put forth a major effort in both Utah and Hawaii.
scoringlive.com
Davis, Lewis carry Roosevelt past Waipahu in OIA playoff opener
Kayman Lewis (24) gets to the rim and finished with 20 points to help the Rough Riders advance to the playoff quarterfinals. Brandon Ching. Kainalu Davis and Kayman Lewis combined to score 40 points to lift Roosevelt past Waipahu, 60-52 in the opening round of the OIA Division I playoffs Thursday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Jonathan! HNN says goodbye to 'This is Now' creator Jonathan Jared Saupe
Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach. Federal officials are investigating a tour boat that came close to dolphins off West Oahu. Rainbow Warriors baseball gets set to open the season against Wright State. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It...
Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins Hawaii surfing “Super Bowl”
HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John...
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
Luke Shepardson wins The Eddie
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational became official on Sunday morning.
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future
HONOLULU — (AP) — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 killing and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit.
Hawaii Magazine
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Virus found in whales and dolphins across the Pacific
A virus that could be fatal to dolphins and whales was recently discovered by University of Hawaii and Stranding Lab researchers.
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
johnnyjet.com
Trip Report: Maui to Honolulu on Hawaiian Airlines
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. When I checked in online for our Hawaiian Airlines flight from Maui (OGG) to Honolulu (HNL), a warning message popped up on HawaiianAirlines.com that said: “Important message about your flight from Maui. Due to long TSA security lines, you should arrive at Kahului (OGG) airport at least 3 hours prior to your flight’s scheduled departure.” RELATED: Hotel Review: Ka’anapali Beach Hotel in Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
LIST: The 10 most booked restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Oahu.
Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum. As of 12:15 p.m., traffic flow […]
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0