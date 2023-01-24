ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Davis, Lewis carry Roosevelt past Waipahu in OIA playoff opener

Kayman Lewis (24) gets to the rim and finished with 20 points to help the Rough Riders advance to the playoff quarterfinals. Brandon Ching. Kainalu Davis and Kayman Lewis combined to score 40 points to lift Roosevelt past Waipahu, 60-52 in the opening round of the OIA Division I playoffs Thursday.
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards

Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
Trip Report: Maui to Honolulu on Hawaiian Airlines

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. When I checked in online for our Hawaiian Airlines flight from Maui (OGG) to Honolulu (HNL), a warning message popped up on HawaiianAirlines.com that said: “Important message about your flight from Maui. Due to long TSA security lines, you should arrive at Kahului (OGG) airport at least 3 hours prior to your flight’s scheduled departure.” RELATED: Hotel Review: Ka’anapali Beach Hotel in Maui.
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum. As of 12:15 p.m., traffic flow […]
