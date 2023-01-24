ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Metro News

MEC roundup: Fairmont State stays hot before trip to Charleston

It’s been another wacky week within the Mountain East Conference. There were close calls and a few marquee victories, some of which required overtime. ALDERSON BROADDUS 74, Glenville State 72, OT: The Pioneers came into Wednesday’s matchup with the third-longest win streak in the MEC at five games. However, a trip to Phillipi brought an end to Glenville State’s success.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

3 Guys Before The Game – Streak Snapped – Auburn Preview (Episode 437)

The streak is FINALLY over. Wednesday’s victory at Texas Tech gave West Virginia its first Big 12 road victory in over 700 days. The streak-snapping 76-61 victory came in a most unconventional way. Consider that 65% of the Mountaineers offense came from reserve players, and that 68% of WVU’s shot attempts were from three-point distance. Throw in 19 turnovers and you’ve got a weird win. But, hey it counts.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mucciola named prosecutor in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the county’s next prosecutor in a meeting that took place Wednesday in Morgantown. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied and (former...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Wanted Virginia man takes own life after 118-mile pursuit in Wetzel, Marshall counties

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Police in Marshall County say a Virginia man took his own life after a 118-mile pursuit through Marshall and Wetzel counties Thursday morning. The chase began around 1 a.m. when officers from the New Martinsville Police Department made contact with the vehicle and determined that Devin Stevens, of Tazewell, Virginia, had numerous outstanding warrants.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fatal fires under investigation in Shinnston, Oak Hill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office said two people died in separate fires that last two days in the Mountain State. A 74-year-old woman died in a Thursday night blaze on 3rd Street in Shinnston. Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey said units from found the front...
SHINNSTON, WV
Metro News

Former Ohio County sheriff dies

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that longtime public servant and former sheriff Tom Burgoyne passed away Thursday morning. He was 82. Burgoyne was police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In the Facebook post, the department said Burgoyne, “Was...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Jan. 6 defendant Tanios of Morgantown is set for sentencing

Federal prosecutors are asking only for the five months of jail time already served by George Tanios, a Morgantown resident accused of transporting and handing off a canister of chemical irritant used to spray Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, 2021. Tanios, 41, is set to be sentenced at 1...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Fairmont woman sentenced in death of toddler

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman was sentenced to 5 to 35 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy. Ashlee Allen, 28, left the child in the care of Walter Richardson, 34, in 2021, who Allen knew abused the boy in the past.
FAIRMONT, WV

