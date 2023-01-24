The streak is FINALLY over. Wednesday’s victory at Texas Tech gave West Virginia its first Big 12 road victory in over 700 days. The streak-snapping 76-61 victory came in a most unconventional way. Consider that 65% of the Mountaineers offense came from reserve players, and that 68% of WVU’s shot attempts were from three-point distance. Throw in 19 turnovers and you’ve got a weird win. But, hey it counts.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO