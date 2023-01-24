Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
Metro News
MEC roundup: Fairmont State stays hot before trip to Charleston
It’s been another wacky week within the Mountain East Conference. There were close calls and a few marquee victories, some of which required overtime. ALDERSON BROADDUS 74, Glenville State 72, OT: The Pioneers came into Wednesday’s matchup with the third-longest win streak in the MEC at five games. However, a trip to Phillipi brought an end to Glenville State’s success.
Metro News
Third-quarter surge lifts Morgantown over Wheeling Park, 79-43
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlights and photo gallery from Morgantown’s 79-43 win over Wheeling Park. (Highlights and photo gallery by Teran Malone)
Metro News
3 Guys Before The Game – Streak Snapped – Auburn Preview (Episode 437)
The streak is FINALLY over. Wednesday’s victory at Texas Tech gave West Virginia its first Big 12 road victory in over 700 days. The streak-snapping 76-61 victory came in a most unconventional way. Consider that 65% of the Mountaineers offense came from reserve players, and that 68% of WVU’s shot attempts were from three-point distance. Throw in 19 turnovers and you’ve got a weird win. But, hey it counts.
Metro News
Brown likens transfer portal to bank account, but admits defensive losses were costly in 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s defensive struggles were well-documented last season when the Mountaineers were too often plagued by explosive pass plays and allowed 38 or more points in seven of 12 games. Earlier this week, head coach Neal Brown said the team lost more than what he...
Metro News
Morgantown’s Irene Riggs earns national honor as Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the corner of the Morgantown High School gymnasium, banners are displayed honoring Gatorade West Virginia Players of the Year. Four banners with Irene Riggs’ name are already in place and two more are on the way. On Monday, Riggs was honored as the Gatorade...
Metro News
Mucciola named prosecutor in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the county’s next prosecutor in a meeting that took place Wednesday in Morgantown. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied and (former...
Metro News
Wanted Virginia man takes own life after 118-mile pursuit in Wetzel, Marshall counties
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Police in Marshall County say a Virginia man took his own life after a 118-mile pursuit through Marshall and Wetzel counties Thursday morning. The chase began around 1 a.m. when officers from the New Martinsville Police Department made contact with the vehicle and determined that Devin Stevens, of Tazewell, Virginia, had numerous outstanding warrants.
Metro News
Fatal fires under investigation in Shinnston, Oak Hill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office said two people died in separate fires that last two days in the Mountain State. A 74-year-old woman died in a Thursday night blaze on 3rd Street in Shinnston. Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey said units from found the front...
Metro News
Former Ohio County sheriff dies
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that longtime public servant and former sheriff Tom Burgoyne passed away Thursday morning. He was 82. Burgoyne was police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In the Facebook post, the department said Burgoyne, “Was...
Metro News
Georgia man sentenced for drug distribution, dismembering, disposing of overdose victim’s body
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Georgia man will spend 50 years in federal prison for distributing drugs in the region and dismembering and disposing of the body of a Fairmont woman to hide her overdose death. During the trial for Seddrick Banks, 30, the jury heard evidence that Banks traveled...
Metro News
Jan. 6 defendant Tanios of Morgantown is set for sentencing
Federal prosecutors are asking only for the five months of jail time already served by George Tanios, a Morgantown resident accused of transporting and handing off a canister of chemical irritant used to spray Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, 2021. Tanios, 41, is set to be sentenced at 1...
Metro News
Suspected drug dealer nabbed during routine traffic stop near Clarksburg school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An improper registration resulted in a drug arrest near Washington Irving Middle School in Clarksburg on Wednesday. Bridgeport Police conducted the stop in front of the school, made contact with the driver, and immediately placed him into custody because of an outstanding warrant. His name was not released.
Metro News
Fairmont woman sentenced in death of toddler
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman was sentenced to 5 to 35 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy. Ashlee Allen, 28, left the child in the care of Walter Richardson, 34, in 2021, who Allen knew abused the boy in the past.
Comments / 0