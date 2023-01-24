Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Debate over medically assisted death in Virginia
A terminally ill woman tells us -- she wants to choose her *own end-of-life journey. Virginia lawmakers put off acting on a bill.
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
WBTM
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction
The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
EXCLUSIVE: Va. Gov. Youngkin decries state Senate Dems rejecting 15-week abortion ban
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he was “frustrated” with state Democrats after a swift rejection Thursday of his proposed 15-week ban on abortion. He said he wants to revisit the issue that both Democrats and Republicans agree on the state. In an exclusive interview with DC News Now, the first-term Republican […]
Virginia House passes Republican proposals for tighter voting laws
The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several bills Thursday to tighten voting laws in Virginia.
After bipartisan vote, tenant protection bill fails in Virginia House panel
A bill that would have allowed local governments to hold landlords whose units don't adhere to the rental agreement or who fail to address hazards at their properties was rejected by a Virginia House committee nearly along party lines.
Bill before General Assembly would assist terminally ill in ending their own lives
RICHMOND, Va. — Advocates say the "Virginia Medical Aid in Dying Act" is all about compassion and empowering people to chart their own end-of-life journeys. It is back before the General Assembly again this year. S-B 390 would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults with six months or less...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 16%; new cases flat last week
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
fox5dc.com
Virginia considers bill allowing 'second look' at prison sentences
A proposed bill in Virginia would allow a second look at prison sentences, with the possibility of shortening them. FOX 5's Katie Barlow tells us about the bill and explain how it could help thousands of people and their families.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
americanmilitarynews.com
Bill would allow younger military veterans to receive tax break
Virginia has a lot to offer retirees. There are beaches along the coast, mountains to the west and a close proximity to the nation’s capital, said Denice Williams, chair of the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. “It’s a great place to live,” Williams said, “but veterans also...
WAVY News 10
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
WAVY News 10
Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million to family of man killed by VBPD
The decision was 4-3, with Chief Justice Bernard Goodwyn, Justice Wesley G. Russell Jr. and Justice Thomas Mann in dissent. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/va-supreme-court-reverses-decision-to-award-1-million-to-family-of-man-killed-by-vbpd/
Most Virginians don’t want Youngkin in 2024 presidential race, poll shows
Virginia voters are split on Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) after his first year in office, a new poll shows, but they don't want him running for president in 2024 and oppose his efforts to restrict abortion and end the state's environmental initiatives.
WSET
'Reckless disregard for the law:' Miyares releases report on VA Parole Board practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday. The report details what he said are "significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett. " Miyares describes the "chaotic atmosphere surrounding...
Convicted Va. employee speaks out; gov. works to address waste, fraud & abuse
A News 3 Investigation has been looking into waste, fraud, and abuse in government agencies and tracked down a former state employee who said he was very remorseful for his decisions.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Proposal would require Virginia students to pass citizenship test to graduate
A new proposal passed by a House of Delegates committee would add a new standardized test for Virginia high school students, drawing questions from the naturalization test given to immigrants seeking citizenship.
cbs19news
Democrats react to Youngkin's tax cut proposals passing through House of Delegates
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Key proposals in Governor Glenn Youngkin's plan for $1 billion in tax cuts were passed recently in the House of Delegates and are on their way to the Democratic-controlled Senate. Democrats like Delegate Sally Hudson and Senator Creigh Deeds think the governor's plan will have...
wfirnews.com
Lawmakers discuss possible establishment of retail marijuana market in Virginia
A bill that lays the groundwork for a retail marijuana market in Virginia is advancing in the General Assembly. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that details.
Comments / 0