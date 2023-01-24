Even Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t impressed with quarterback Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. While his Cowboys were also eliminated from the playoffs, Parsons took some time to call out Allen and Bills with a fiery take. Following their 27-10 loss to the Bengals, Bills’ […] The post Cowboys Micah Parsons calls out Josh Allen, Bills with strong take appeared first on ClutchPoints.

2 DAYS AGO