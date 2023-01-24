Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man arrested for vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in back seat
A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a fire in Mexico that killed a woman last month. Brandon Spears, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and armed criminal action. An apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive The post Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man accused of pulling gun on woman after kicking in door in April 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was recently accused of pulling a gun on an employee at a Downtown bar had more charges filed for an alleged incident that occurred last year. Jonathan Dowell, 23, has been charged with first-degree burglary, armed-criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from an incident on The post Columbia man accused of pulling gun on woman after kicking in door in April 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation
One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
Bond review hearing scheduled for Columbia doctor accused of rape and assault
COLUMBIA Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday afternoon a bond review hearing is set for the Columbia doctor accused of raping and assaulting a woman. Travis Birkhead faces charges of first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault. Back in December Birkhead's public defender argued for Birkhead to be released with a GPS monitor. However, Boone County Judge Josh Devine rejected Birkhead's request as The post Bond review hearing scheduled for Columbia doctor accused of rape and assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman in December appeared for a hearing in the Camden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, of Linn Creek, is charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. He is being held The post Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Algoa inmate pronounced dead at prison on Friday, autopsy to be performed
The Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died. The department sent a release stating that Jason Shuck, 44, from Audrain County, was pronounced dead Friday morning at the prison. Shuck was serving three seven-year sentences for delivery/possession of a controlled substance. He entered the...
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police
MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency
2 arrested after narcotics investigation in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation. According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and […]
krcgtv.com
Driver suffers medical emergency causing rollover crash
Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday. Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He The post Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday
Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
