MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — Pro poker player Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., was sentenced Jan. 19 to 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty on Dec. 2 to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette. As part of his plea agreement, Thatcher agreed to forfeit to the State of Michigan all items seized from the location, including six poker tables, $13,050 in cash and other money held in bank accounts connected to the investigation of 906 Poker Social.

