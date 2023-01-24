Read full article on original website
WLUC
Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
wzmq19.com
Gwinn man sentenced for illegal gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — Pro poker player Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., was sentenced Jan. 19 to 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty on Dec. 2 to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette. As part of his plea agreement, Thatcher agreed to forfeit to the State of Michigan all items seized from the location, including six poker tables, $13,050 in cash and other money held in bank accounts connected to the investigation of 906 Poker Social.
WLUC
Hundreds of attendees predicted for Positivity Plus Fair Downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a Positivity Plus Fair at the Masonic Center in downtown Marquette. There will be up to 18 unique vendors at the event. The event will also feature a sale and a trade show featuring things meant to make you feel special.
WLUC
NMU hosts Women in Construction event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday afternoon, girls from around 60 high schools visited Northern Michigan University (NMU) for its annual women in construction event at the Jacobetti Complex. NMU Construction Management Associate Professor Heidi Blanck said the university wants to teach young women that this career path is not...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Food Co-op closing Marquette Baking Company storefront
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Baking Company is closing its retail space, but not closing the bakery itself. The Marquette Food Co-op owns and operates the MBC. Co-op General Manager Matt Gougeon says customer count at the bakery next to the children’s museum has not met their projections and doesn’t warrant the costs associated with running the storefront.
WLUC
17th annual snowmobile ‘Relic Ride’ kicks off in Rapid River
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobile riders from across the country gathered in Delta County for an annual celebration. Collectors of relic snowmobiles showed off their classic rides and took them on the trails. 280 snowmobile drivers from across the country gathered in Rapid River for the 17th annual Relic...
WLUC
Hundreds of participants check into 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last-minute preparations are underway for the 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon. On Friday night, hundreds of participants checked in to their respective races. There’s a 50K, 24K, 12K, a 15-mile snowshoe class and an adaptive ski class. There were also vendors selling equipment, ski wax and clothes.
WLUC
Negaunee High School brings hydroponic greens to the lunchroom
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County high school has been awarded a $5,000 grant that will help bring more fresh food into the lunchroom. The grant comes from a health endowment fund by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency. Negaunee High School Environmental Science Teacher Todd Backlund says the...
WLUC
Peter White Public Library expands digital catalog
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library has expanded its digital catalogue. Patrons of Peter White will now be able to access ten times the title selections thanks to the library’s addition of an app called “Libby.”. The app by Overdrive allows users to access a...
WLUC
Educators weigh in on the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Technology has become a growing presence in the classroom, offering new ways to teach and learn. Some new tech, however, is presenting educators with a fresh challenge. Northern Michigan University Philosophy Professor Antony Aumann said at the end of the fall semester he caught a student...
WLUC
Iron River Police Department uses $6K grant for needed upgrades
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County police department is making equipment upgrades, thanks to a grant. AED machines are two pieces of equipment the Iron River Police Department just purchased. The department was awarded a $6,000 grant from Enbridge for the upgrades. “We had one AED per police...
WLUC
Phone scammers pose as Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Phone scammers are posing as the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. They claim to be a retired sergeant and are telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest and they must pay a fine to fix it. Another scam convinces the victim their computer has a virus and money needs to be sent to fix it.
WLUC
Negaunee prepares for Heikki Lunta
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Heikki Lunta in Negaunee is happening February 3 & 4 and will feature a ski and snowboard show, fireworks and more. Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang and City Manager Nate Heffron stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat about how the two days of events all come together.
WLUC
Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson holds Ladies Night in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Riders and non-riders attended Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson’s Ladies Night Wednesday evening. It was an after-hours event to beat the winter blues. Five different vendors sold various items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry to essential oils. Visitors could also enter in a drawing for a $50-dollar in-store...
WLUC
Marquette County Health Department hosts Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department held a suicide prevention event Wednesday. Folks gathered at the Negaunee Public Library for the Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training event. Attendees learned how to recognize and respond to the warning signs of a suicidal crisis. People will often withdraw from activities or isolate themselves from family and friends when they are suicidal.
WLUC
‘I really want to impact students’ lives’: Bark River-Harris partners with NMU to offer dual enrollment class
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Bark River-Harris students have a new opportunity to get ahead on their college credits. This dual enrollment class is called Schooling in America and is targeted toward students looking to teach someday. “Often times we’re kind of more based on the Common Core,” said Ashleigh Davis,...
WLUC
Bison, elk and salmon on menu for HBAUP Wild Game Dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P. (HBAUP) hosted its 6th annual Wild Game Dinner on Thursday. Attendees were treated to a dinner with bison tips, elk stroganoff and salmon. There were also raffles, games and a silent auction. The event was a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Annual Negaunee guessing competition kicks off
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Lions Club has set up its Teal Lake Meltdown and now you can take your best guess when it will fall in. This will be the sixth year of the meltdown and you can purchase a ticket guessing when the structure falls into the lake. Meltdown Chairperson Neil Lynch said the proceeds will go to the club and beyond.
WLUC
Yoop Coop adds new menu items for limited time only
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since opening just over a year ago, Yoop Coop has expanded its menu offerings to include bowls, new sides, and sauces. More recently, the Marquette chicken restaurant has rolled out homemade chicken noodle soup in addition to a rotating soup of the week, which includes vegetarian options.
WLUC
Downstate man sentenced to jail for hunter harassment in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Washtenaw County man is serving jail time in Marquette for intentionally sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea is serving a 60-day sentence in the Marquette County Jail after pleading guilty to to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment.
