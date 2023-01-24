WATCH: Former Ohio State QB Joe Burrow proclaims he’s still a Buckeye

There is always an argument as to who a school can claim after a player transfers, especially in a situation like former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow. Even though Burrow won a national championship and Heisman Trophy with LSU, fans are divided on who can claim the Cincinnati Bengal star.

Burrow put an end to some of the debate. A viral clip of him stating “I’m still a Buckeye” has been circulating Twitter. Not only did the Athens native say Ohio State can claim him as one of their NFL alumni, he still has a relationship with head coach Ryan Day, quarterback coach Corey Dennis, strength coach Mickey Marotti and “all those guys.”

So let this be the end of the debate. Burrow is an OSU graduate, got some of his training in Columbus, and was even seen on the Ohio State sideline during the game against Notre Dame.

He can be both an LSU Tiger and a Buckeye.

