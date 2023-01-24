Read full article on original website
WLUC
Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
WLUC
Hundreds of attendees predicted for Positivity Plus Fair Downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a Positivity Plus Fair at the Masonic Center in downtown Marquette. There will be up to 18 unique vendors at the event. The event will also feature a sale and a trade show featuring things meant to make you feel special.
WLUC
Hundreds of participants check into 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last-minute preparations are underway for the 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon. On Friday night, hundreds of participants checked in to their respective races. There’s a 50K, 24K, 12K, a 15-mile snowshoe class and an adaptive ski class. There were also vendors selling equipment, ski wax and clothes.
WLUC
17th annual snowmobile ‘Relic Ride’ kicks off in Rapid River
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobile riders from across the country gathered in Delta County for an annual celebration. Collectors of relic snowmobiles showed off their classic rides and took them on the trails. 280 snowmobile drivers from across the country gathered in Rapid River for the 17th annual Relic...
WLUC
Caregiver Incentive Project to host meet and greet
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County non-profit is holding a meet and greet this weekend. The Caregiver Incentive Project based in Marquette will meet at the Masonic Center this Saturday. The event will give the community a chance to speak with members from the non-profit about the caregiver industry and ways it can improve.
WLUC
Annual Negaunee guessing competition kicks off
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Lions Club has set up its Teal Lake Meltdown and now you can take your best guess when it will fall in. This will be the sixth year of the meltdown and you can purchase a ticket guessing when the structure falls into the lake. Meltdown Chairperson Neil Lynch said the proceeds will go to the club and beyond.
WLUC
Negaunee prepares for Heikki Lunta
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Heikki Lunta in Negaunee is happening February 3 & 4 and will feature a ski and snowboard show, fireworks and more. Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang and City Manager Nate Heffron stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat about how the two days of events all come together.
WLUC
NMU hosts Women in Construction event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday afternoon, girls from around 60 high schools visited Northern Michigan University (NMU) for its annual women in construction event at the Jacobetti Complex. NMU Construction Management Associate Professor Heidi Blanck said the university wants to teach young women that this career path is not...
WLUC
Bison, elk and salmon on menu for HBAUP Wild Game Dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P. (HBAUP) hosted its 6th annual Wild Game Dinner on Thursday. Attendees were treated to a dinner with bison tips, elk stroganoff and salmon. There were also raffles, games and a silent auction. The event was a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Flower shops are getting ready for Valentine’s Day. Two U.P. stores say their inventory is looking strong. In Escanaba, Wickert Floral has options for your loved one online and in-store. “Getting organized so when you come in, it’ll be quick,” said Kurt Almonroeder, the owner...
WLUC
Negaunee High School brings hydroponic greens to the lunchroom
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County high school has been awarded a $5,000 grant that will help bring more fresh food into the lunchroom. The grant comes from a health endowment fund by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency. Negaunee High School Environmental Science Teacher Todd Backlund says the...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Food Co-op closing Marquette Baking Company storefront
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Baking Company is closing its retail space, but not closing the bakery itself. The Marquette Food Co-op owns and operates the MBC. Co-op General Manager Matt Gougeon says customer count at the bakery next to the children’s museum has not met their projections and doesn’t warrant the costs associated with running the storefront.
WLUC
Feeding America distributing in Marquette County Wednesday
Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday afternoon. The pantry will be located at Grace Lutheran Church at 588 W. M-35 in Gwinn. Food will begin being distributed at 4:00 p.m. eastern time. Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event. Anyone that is picking up items should stay in their vehicle.
WLUC
UP Home Health & Hospice celebrates 50 years of service to the community
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Home Health and Hospice in Ishpeming is celebrating 50 years of hard work and dedication. Staff said the location will celebrate by doing different things every month this year. This month, they will have birthday parties at the Ishpeming Senior Center. They will also target community service and support and will donate to a nonprofit. The U.P. Home Health and Hospice Director of Community Services Kori Borne said these 50 years feel like quite an accomplishment.
abc12.com
Northern Michigan hunter admits to sabotaging tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan hunter is serving a jail sentence for harassing and sabotaging another hunter using the same piece of state-owned land in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says 23-year-old Thomas Steele III received a 60-day sentence in the Marquette County...
WLUC
Yoop Coop adds new menu items for limited time only
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since opening just over a year ago, Yoop Coop has expanded its menu offerings to include bowls, new sides, and sauces. More recently, the Marquette chicken restaurant has rolled out homemade chicken noodle soup in addition to a rotating soup of the week, which includes vegetarian options.
WLUC
$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - $5.9 million of state and federal money will be invested into the Ishpeming Armory. Michigan’s Master Planner Delbert Avery said this comes from one of Governor Whitmer’s priorities. It is to modernize older armories, so women National Guard soldiers have more equitable facilities. “Most...
WLUC
Iron River Police Department uses $6K grant for needed upgrades
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County police department is making equipment upgrades, thanks to a grant. AED machines are two pieces of equipment the Iron River Police Department just purchased. The department was awarded a $6,000 grant from Enbridge for the upgrades. “We had one AED per police...
wzmq19.com
A tasty U.P. tradition stuffed to the crust with Lawry’s Pasty Shop
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The U.P. is full of traditions like dog sledding, ski jumping, and even snowshoeing in mounds of snow. Another tasty tradition that has been around for a while is the art of the pasty. The tradition of making pasties hasn’t traveled far with Lawry’s Pasty shop. In Marquette, Lawry’s is the longest-running family-owned Pasty Shop in the U.S. and relative Adora Lawry has now taken up the role of the shop manager. “It’s been in the family since I think this is its 77th year”, said Lawry.
WLUC
Marquette County Child Care Coalition continues work on pilot program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Step by step, the child care business lab pilot program will be coming to Marquette County. It will train and license at-home daycare providers to address the need for child care in the community. Deb Dupras is the program director at Great Start to Quality UP...
