ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rE9C3_0kPtmLfq00

Get the latest Arkansas girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

Another big night of Arkansas girls high school basketball action tips off Tuesday (January 24) with a full slate of important games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Arkansas including live Arkansas high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arkansas girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Arkansas girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Arkansas:

SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Jan. 23)

Sidwell Friends (D.C.) tops Conway (Ark.) in GEICO Invitational

La Jolla Country Day's Breya Cunningham dominates in GEICO consolation

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week?

Full girls high school basketball coverage on SBLive Arkansas

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 9

The Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 was quiet last week, but this week was anything but. The Top 3 teams remain intact, but there was heavy movement from 4-25. Mt. Paran Christian (No.4), Lovejoy (No. 5), Woodward Academy (No. 6) all moved up one spot while Archer took a tumble to No. 7. The ...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas

Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
thearkansas100.com

Arkansas has an oddball collection of arcane laws

While some of these laws have been repealed, a few are still on the books:. • In Little Rock, it’s illegal to honk a car horn after 9 p.m. near places that sell sandwiches and cold drinks. • Atheists cannot testify in court as a witness or hold political...
ARKANSAS STATE
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy