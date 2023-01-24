ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q13fox.com

10 people sickened with gastrointestinal illness from Seattle restaurant

SEATTLE - Public Health Seattle-King County is investigating an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness that was contracted at an International District neighborhood restaurant. According to the health department, 10 people from three separate groups reported getting gastrointestinal illnesses after eating food at the Tamarind Tree Restaurant between Jan. 15 and...
SEATTLE, WA
isd411.org

Message from the School Nurse

How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Department of Health issues license for Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license Thursday for an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood. Acadia Health selected Lynnwood for its new location after its Bothell location was sold. However, some community members have expressed concerns because of the clinic's proximity to the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club and Alderwood Little League.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Skanner News

New Case of Measles in King County

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
KING COUNTY, WA
newsnationnow.com

Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Increasing overdose deaths stress King County morgue

King County is experiencing a grim indicator of how bad the opioid crisis has become. Dr. Faisal Khan, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County, laid out one of the issues stemming from rising overdose deaths during a county Board of Health meeting last week. "The Medical...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Should Washington use magic mushrooms for mental health?: Today So Far

Washington is, again, considering the legalization of magic mushrooms ... sort of. The King County Medical Examiner says that our region is "now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb." Another effort in Olympia aims to tackle a different kind of influence...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Seattle morgue running out of room for fatal fentanyl victims

Seattle’s morgue is running out of room for bodies, which are piling up from fatal fentanyl overdoses, according to reports. Space issues have become so acute at the Seattle-King County morgue in Washington state that local officials are considering keeping bodies on gurneys and partnering with local funeral homes for storage as emergency stop-gap measures. “A key indication of just how bad things are … the medical examiner’s office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb,” Seattle-King County Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said at a Board of Health meeting last...
SEATTLE, WA
kcemployees.com

Animal Control Officer Shepherd recognized in The Seattle Times

It’s not every day members of the public take the time to thank employees for their good work. Someone did recently, recognizing Animal Control Officer Dominique Shepherd for helping with an aggressive dog. Someone wrote to the Times’ Rant and Rave column:. “RAVE to Bruce at King County...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County Council proposes $1.25B levy for mental health care centers

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The newest plan to tackle mental health issues in King County could cost taxpayers more than $1 billion. King County Council members voted 6-0 on Wednesday in committee to put the proposal up for a full council vote as soon as next week. Council members were quick to mention the financial weight of the proposal..
KING COUNTY, WA
kingcountymetro.blog

Potential demonstrations this weekend: Prepare for possible travel disruptions

Today, officials in Memphis released the video showing the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. King County Metro is encouraging riders to sign up for transit alerts and monitor reports if the video leads to community demonstrations that affect bus, streetcar and Access paratransit service Friday evening or this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Shoreline Starbucks workers vote to unionize

SHORELINE, Wash. — Employees at a Seattle-area Starbucks voted 18-1 to unionize on Thursday, according to Starbucks Workers United. The Starbucks, located at Highway 99 and North 185th Street, became the first Shoreline store to vote for unionization and the 10th in the greater Seattle area, Starbucks Workers United said, adding there was 100% voter turnout from workers.
SHORELINE, WA

