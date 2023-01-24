Read full article on original website
Outbreak that sickened 10 diners forces Washington restaurant to close, officials say
A Washington restaurant was shut down after 10 diners reported falling ill, health officials said. The people reported getting a gastrointestinal illness after dining at the Tamarind Tree, Public Health — Seattle & King County said in a Thursday, Jan. 26, news release. The diners ate at the Vietnamese...
10 people sickened with gastrointestinal illness from Seattle restaurant
SEATTLE - Public Health Seattle-King County is investigating an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness that was contracted at an International District neighborhood restaurant. According to the health department, 10 people from three separate groups reported getting gastrointestinal illnesses after eating food at the Tamarind Tree Restaurant between Jan. 15 and...
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree, the agency announced Thursday. As of Tuesday, 10 people from three separate meal parties have come down with the illness. The parties visited the restaurant on Jan. 15 and 16. No employees have become ill.
Department of Health issues license for Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license Thursday for an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood. Acadia Health selected Lynnwood for its new location after its Bothell location was sold. However, some community members have expressed concerns because of the clinic's proximity to the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club and Alderwood Little League.
New Case of Measles in King County
Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
Morgue says it's 'regularly' running out of space due to deadly fentanyl overdoses
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — The King County Medical Examiner's office in Washington state is struggling to find space to store bodies due to spiking fentanyl overdose deaths. Dr. Faisal Kahn, who is the director of Public Health Seattle & King County, said preliminary data shows 2022 will set...
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
Increasing overdose deaths stress King County morgue
King County is experiencing a grim indicator of how bad the opioid crisis has become. Dr. Faisal Khan, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County, laid out one of the issues stemming from rising overdose deaths during a county Board of Health meeting last week. "The Medical...
Should Washington use magic mushrooms for mental health?: Today So Far
Washington is, again, considering the legalization of magic mushrooms ... sort of. The King County Medical Examiner says that our region is "now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb." Another effort in Olympia aims to tackle a different kind of influence...
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
Seattle morgue running out of room for fatal fentanyl victims
Seattle’s morgue is running out of room for bodies, which are piling up from fatal fentanyl overdoses, according to reports. Space issues have become so acute at the Seattle-King County morgue in Washington state that local officials are considering keeping bodies on gurneys and partnering with local funeral homes for storage as emergency stop-gap measures. “A key indication of just how bad things are … the medical examiner’s office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb,” Seattle-King County Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said at a Board of Health meeting last...
Animal Control Officer Shepherd recognized in The Seattle Times
It’s not every day members of the public take the time to thank employees for their good work. Someone did recently, recognizing Animal Control Officer Dominique Shepherd for helping with an aggressive dog. Someone wrote to the Times’ Rant and Rave column:. “RAVE to Bruce at King County...
King County Council proposes $1.25B levy for mental health care centers
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The newest plan to tackle mental health issues in King County could cost taxpayers more than $1 billion. King County Council members voted 6-0 on Wednesday in committee to put the proposal up for a full council vote as soon as next week. Council members were quick to mention the financial weight of the proposal..
Potential demonstrations this weekend: Prepare for possible travel disruptions
Today, officials in Memphis released the video showing the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. King County Metro is encouraging riders to sign up for transit alerts and monitor reports if the video leads to community demonstrations that affect bus, streetcar and Access paratransit service Friday evening or this weekend.
Shoreline Starbucks workers vote to unionize
SHORELINE, Wash. — Employees at a Seattle-area Starbucks voted 18-1 to unionize on Thursday, according to Starbucks Workers United. The Starbucks, located at Highway 99 and North 185th Street, became the first Shoreline store to vote for unionization and the 10th in the greater Seattle area, Starbucks Workers United said, adding there was 100% voter turnout from workers.
More than 10,000 ORCA cards distributed for low income residents
The Seattle Housing Authority (SHA) is starting a new program to allow residents staying in their low-income housing an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region by offering free unlimited-use ORCA cards. The SHA Transit Pass program will benefit more than 10,000 SHA residents by helping them save money...
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
