hold on I might be the smartest person in the room but,,, what the crypto got to do with home loan association,, sounds like a scam and where is the over sight committee?
So they got top dollar from people buying it then when it tanks in value they need to borrow money to "pay back" their customers? Is that because no one is willing to buy it or they didn't keep the coins to sell? How is a mortgage fund allowed to lend for non real property? Whoever authorized thus needs thrown in jail
If they deposited it in crypto then pay it back in crypto. Of the bank made investments in crypto and lost money risking bank customers ability to withdraw their ‘money’ , did the customers know and what type of returns were promised ? Should the federal government allow banks to invest in crypto ? Should the federal government bail out with loans , customers who knew their returns were risky and based on crypto ? The federal government and the US wants the dollar and not some crypto thing to be the currency of choice.
Comments / 42