Local teens gain an opportunity to learn life skills from local businessmen

Local teens will have the opportunity to learn real-life skills from local business leaders with the Tommy Bohanon's foundation annual Man UP seminar. The event will be held on Feb. 8 at the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers.

Young men will have the chance to hear from leaders in the community from offices like the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Fort Myers Fire Department, and executives from local businesses.

The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting at-risk youth to reach their highest potential. Opportunities to help can be found at tommybohanonfoundation.org .