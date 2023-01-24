ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WE7WK_0kPtlJwb00

Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

It is another big night of Mississippi girls high school basketball with a full slate of games tipping off Tuesday (January 24).

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Mississippi including live Mississippi high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Mississippi girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MISSISSIPPI SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Mississippi girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Mississippi:

Aubree Montgomery, Starkville gets revenge on Tupelo with 59-58 win

SBLive Mississippi Power 10, class-by-class girls basketball rankings (1/23/2023)

Leake Academy hands Ingomar its first loss of the season in 61-58 overtime thriller

Full girls high school basketball coverage on SBLive Mississippi

