kalb.com
City of Pineville awarded beautification grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
PINEVILLE, La. - The City of Pineville has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization. This year’s grant, in the amount of $3,127, will support Pineville’s Beautification Project located at 2840 Hwy 28 East...
kalb.com
LSUA’s Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard for January released
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its January 2023 issue of the Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard. Job creation was the story in 2022, says Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. Employment in the Alexandria-Pineville MSA in November was 63,950, slightly below the 2022 peak of 64,349 set in July. November’s employment figure, which is the latest available, represents an increase of 2,549 jobs over the past year.
kalb.com
LifeShare trading king cakes for blood donations
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors. Donors will receive a large Atwood’s Bakery king cake along with a limited-edition Life Share Blood Center Mardi Gras-themed t-shirt when donating blood now through Saturday, January 28.
kalb.com
Pineville’s PQ Corp announces $5.5M expansion
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - PQ is an international chemical manufacturer of silicates and silicate products that are often used in consumer goods that other companies manufacture. According to Louisiana Economic Development, PQ is investing $5.5 million to expand its facility in Pineville. The expansion will allow the facility to manufacture a larger volume of its products and allow for different products to be manufactured there that were not possible prior to the expansion.
ktalnews.com
Where’s the longest rural postal route in Louisiana? It’s in Robeline!
NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – One postal worker in Louisiana really has her work cut out for her. Her route covers a whopping 153 miles through rural areas in Natchitoches Parish, the longest route in the state. Kim Ferguson loves to serve her community and meet the people along the...
kalb.com
OJJ to request more funds for repairs at Bunkie youth detention facility
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - At the February Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, the Office of Juvenile Justice is expected to request additional funding for repairs at the Acadiana Center for Youth. Located in Bunkie, the detention center opened in 2019 as one of the state’s six juvenile detention facilities....
avoyellestoday.com
Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. , 44, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
kalb.com
Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon breaks fundraising record
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - All day on Jan. 26, KALB was broadcasting live from the Cenla Broadcasting headquarters to help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Central Louisiana. The network provides pediatric care through the only CMN hospital in the region, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. The...
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
kalb.com
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
avoyellestoday.com
Jacklyn Kelly, 72, Marksville
Funeral service for Jacklyn Kelly of Marksville is currently pending. Jacklyn Kelly, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Terry Kelly (Melody), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron); sisters, Deola Harris, Dolle Harries, and Kitty Jordan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
kalb.com
RPSO: 3 arrests made in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made three arrests in an investigation into a possible crime against a juvenile. RPSO said Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., 39, and Jessica Nicole Charrier, 38, were both charged with cruelty to juveniles. Michael Carl Harper, 52, was charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of theft. All three are from Boyce.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 22, 2023
Service: Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
