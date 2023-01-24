ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
30-Foot-Tall Snowman Goes Viral in Small Minnesota Town

One Minnesota man is finally putting all of this snow we've been getting to good use, as he built a 30-foot behemoth Frosty the Snowman in his front yard. The snowman is so giant, it towers over nearly every house in the neighborhood of this small Minnesota town. Where Can...
Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community

This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
Minnesota Twins Unveil New Target Field Celebration Sign + Revolving Baseball Medallion

When you go to a game at Target Field this upcoming season, you'll notice some cool and innovative changes!. The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that their partnership with Dimensional Innovations is bringing the newest, technologically-enhanced additions to the Target Field experience. Fans will be treated to an updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign with the words “Win! Twins!” rising above the ballpark in centerfield, and the club’s “TC” mark encased in a revolving, illuminated baseball medallion sitting atop the rightfield tower.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
