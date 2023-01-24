When you go to a game at Target Field this upcoming season, you'll notice some cool and innovative changes!. The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that their partnership with Dimensional Innovations is bringing the newest, technologically-enhanced additions to the Target Field experience. Fans will be treated to an updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign with the words “Win! Twins!” rising above the ballpark in centerfield, and the club’s “TC” mark encased in a revolving, illuminated baseball medallion sitting atop the rightfield tower.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO