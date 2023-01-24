ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to JSO, the man was walking on the roadway...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

House fire off Rosselle Street leaves dog dead, home destroyed

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A house fire in Murray Hill left a dog dead and a home destroyed, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. No one else was hurt as a result of the fire. According to Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, rescue crews saved a dog that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning. Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville hosts ‘Homeless Veteran Stand Down’ Friday & Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will host the annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on Friday and Saturday at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. During a Job Fair and Support Services event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday veterans, transitioning military and their families will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are committed to supporting and employing veterans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in Nassau County pet sitter’s death

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, armed burglary and assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 73-year-old Nassau County pet sitter Colleen Potts. Shawn Whigham was sentenced to 20 years for the murder charge,...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Drive-in laser light show coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Look up! A Jaw-dropping, family-friendly laser light show is coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds!. Grab your favorite people, pile into your car and drive to Callahan for a show featuring lights that dance to music. The spectacular show will be in town from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
CALLAHAN, FL
News4Jax.com

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

