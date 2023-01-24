Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville police: Missing man located by searchers, reunited with family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 75-year-old man reported missing Thursday night was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the next day. The was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence near Emerson Street and Interstate 95. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, police said. The...
Family adamant others involved in ‘mass conspiracy’ to murder Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The widow and brother of a father of four killed last year in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach opened up Thursday to the News4JAX I-TEAM about the arrest in the case and the questions still left in the investigation.
1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to JSO, the man was walking on the roadway...
House fire off Rosselle Street leaves dog dead, home destroyed
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A house fire in Murray Hill left a dog dead and a home destroyed, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. No one else was hurt as a result of the fire. According to Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, rescue crews saved a dog that...
Woman wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly arrested in Montana
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman, wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly, was found Thursday in Missoula, Montana. Jacksonville Beach police said they began their investigation December 12. For about a year, the victim, a disabled 83-year-old man, was defrauded out of approximately $140,000. The...
Woman recounts waking up in hospital, learning her mother, unborn twins didn’t survive street racing crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after a deadly crash that police say was the result of street racing, one of the survivors who was an innocent victim shared her story with News4JAX. The wreck on July 16, 2021, on Edgewood Avenue North near Glen Street changed Chastyne...
JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning. Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any...
3 arrested, facing charges in ‘execution-style’ murders of Baker County men, sheriff says
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden on Friday night announced charges against three people in the deadly shootings of two men that in August of 2022 he described as an “execution-style murder.”. David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found fatally shot on Aug....
Documents: Aiden Fucci got into jail fight, has threatened to kill inmates, officers, their families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jail reports obtained Thursday by News4JAX from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged in the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has been involved in multiple disturbances while incarcerated at the Duval County jail. Records reveal, among other things, he’s gotten into...
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
Detectives investigating New Town murder seek identity of person on surveillance video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted video of a person captured on surveillance camera following a deadly shooting last October on Wilcox Street, and investigators need help identifying who it might be. No arrests have been announced in the shooting. When officers responded, they...
City of Jacksonville hosts ‘Homeless Veteran Stand Down’ Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will host the annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on Friday and Saturday at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. During a Job Fair and Support Services event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday veterans, transitioning military and their families will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are committed to supporting and employing veterans.
Man sentenced to 20 years in Nassau County pet sitter’s death
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, armed burglary and assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 73-year-old Nassau County pet sitter Colleen Potts. Shawn Whigham was sentenced to 20 years for the murder charge,...
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
Defense makes late ‘heat of passion’ argument before mistrial declared in case of 16-year-old’s killing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After almost five hours of deliberation, a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the trial for Shaetavia Cooper. Cooper is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 16-year-old Teneria McClendon. The judge could only give the jury a recommendation as to what...
Positively JAX winner made a difference for 40 years connecting Channel 4 with community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a unanimous vote for this month’s Positively JAX award. January’s winner is a woman who just retired from News4JAX after 40 years of service. Tracy Gaffney is someone who you rarely saw on TV, but she helped identify the needs of the community and how a local television station could help fill the gap.
Florida lawmakers look to pass measure on hate crimes, increased penalties after antisemitic incidents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After incidents such as antisemitic messages reportedly being projected on buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging...
Man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys sentenced to death
PALATKA, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. Mark Wilson Jr., the man convicted of murdering two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County, was formally sentenced to death by a judge. Last year, a jury...
Drive-in laser light show coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds
CALLAHAN, Fla. – Look up! A Jaw-dropping, family-friendly laser light show is coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds!. Grab your favorite people, pile into your car and drive to Callahan for a show featuring lights that dance to music. The spectacular show will be in town from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
