Can you help identify some Spartan Stadium break-in suspects?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A break-in at Spartan Stadium has officers with MSU Police and Public Safety asking for your help.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the department needs help with identifying multiple people.

(Photo/ MSU Police and Public Safety’s Facebook Page)

(Photo/ MSU Police and Public Safety’s Facebook Page)

(Photo/ MSU Police and Public Safety’s Facebook Page)

(Photo/ MSU Police and Public Safety’s Facebook Page)

The people pictured above are believed to be connected to the breaking and entering at Spartan Stadium.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, you can contact Detective Sergeant Jessica Mitchell at 517-884-9411 or mitchellj@dpps.msu.edu.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.